Easter celebration for Jerusalem

MELVIN JERUSALEM defeated Japanese Yudai Shigeoka on Sunday via split decision to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight crown at the International Conference Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

After a three-month world title drought, the Philippines gets another title courtesy of the 30-year-old Jerusalem.

Judges Jae Bong Kim of South Korea and American Barry Lindenman both scored the fight 114-112 for Jerusalem, while Australia’s Malcolm Bulner favored the Japanese fighter with a 114-113 score.

Last year, it was also Jerusalem who ended the Philippines’ six-month run without a world champion after he unseated erstwhile world champion Masataka Taniguchi to win the World Boxing Organization minimum weight championship in January 2023 also in Japan.

He lost his WBO title to Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo in via seventh-round knockout in Indio, California in May.

