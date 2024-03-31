Eala, French partner rule W75 Croissy-Beabourg tournament

ALEX EALA and French partner Estelle Cascino bagged the women’s doubles crown by beating the top- seeded tandem of French Jessika Ponchet and British Maia Lumsden, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the Women’s 75 Croissy-Beabourg in France over the weekend.

Eala, ranked No. 171 in singles and 305th in doubles, bounced back from being eliminated at the Round of 16 stage in singles last Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Eala and Cascino bested Prathana Thombare and Celine Naef in the round of 16, followed by a quarterfinal win over Emily Appleton and Isabelle Haverlag before beating Kira Pavlova and Marie Weckerle in the semifinal.