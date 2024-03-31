`

CJ Perez erupts as Beermen blast Fuel Masters

sports18 040124
CJ Perez comes up with a game-high 32 points for SMB.
CJ PEREZ dished out a fine performance for San Miguel after the All-Star break in Bacolod, powering the Beermen to a 116-102 win over hard-luck Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Perez scattered 12 of his 32 points in the final quarter, finishing with five assists and two steals, while Jericho Cruz and Terrence Romeo contributed 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the Beermen registered a 3-0 start to the conference.

“I’m just trying to be consistent because I don’t like to spoil the trust given by my coaches,” said Perez, top scorer with 39 points for Team Mark in the All-Star Game that ended in a 140-140 draw with Team Japeth.

“I was hesitant before in taking threes because I got my rhythm every time I attacked the basket, but my coach told me to be confident in taking those shots.”

“The All-Star also helped me to be more confident.”

June Mar Fajardo posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds while Don Trollano had 10 points for the Beermen.

Matthew Daves and Jayjay Alejandro scored 13 points each for Phoenix.

The Fuel Masters suffered back-to-back losses to fall to a 1-4 win-loss record.

