Call for submissions to Sinepiyu XVI of the FEU Film Society

Far Eastern University (FEU) Film Society presents Sinepiyu XVI: Ligaw with the theme “Paglibot sa Kawalan.”

Sinepiyu is an annual student-run film festival that provides a platform for aspiring student-filmmakers across the Philippines to showcase their stories and storytelling prowess—exploring the unknown and limitless possibilities of cinema.

The entire film festival champions the filmmaker’s freedom of expression, divided into three categories—narrative, documentary, and experimental.

Established in 1994, the FEU Film Society is a non-profit, university-wide student film organization of FEU. It advocates for telling stories about social realities and for creating cultural awareness and understanding expressed in cinema.

For 28 years, the organization has continued to foster film appreciation and literacy among its members, the film community, and the general public.

TAMARAW, INTERSCHOOL DIVISIONS

Sinepiyu has maintained a benchmark of credibility as a university-based film festival for the past 16 years.

It has an All Tamaraws Division for films made by FEU students under the Film and Directing Class of FEU-Manila and an Interschool Division.

In 2023, the following institutes, colleges, and universities participated in Sinepiyu: University of the Philippines (UP-Diliman), University of the Philippines (UP-Visayas), De La Salle College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), University of San Carlos (USC), Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Centro Escolar University (CEU), Asia Pacific Film Institute, University of Santo Tomas (UST), Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, De La Salle University (DLSU), Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU), and Mapua University.

Working within the professional standards of filmmaking, the FEU Film Society provides its members the foremost avenue of opportunities that gives them exposure to the film industry.

These include film literacy workshops facilitated by film industry experts, screening of award-winning films produced by the FEU Film Society members and alumni, and a panel discussion—all designed to serve as a training ground for members to become competent and credible film industry movers.

ENTRIES SUBMISSION

Deadline for Interschool entries is April 3, 2024 at 11:59 pm. All Tamaraws entries must be submitted by April 18, 2024 at 11:59 pm.

All FEU Students, Senior High School and College students in the Philippines are welcome to join as long as their films were produced not earlier than January 2023.

Current members of the FEU Film Society are strictly prohibited to take part in any major production roles—Producer, Director, Screenwriter, and Main Cast—in the film entries for the Interschool division. Should they proceed to participate or have participated in the submitted film, the entry will be automatically disqualified.

Entries may be within Narrative, Experimental, and Documentary categories.

Films must be submitted in .mp4 or .mov format and at least 720 HD resolution.

All entries may consist of originally composed music, or copyright-free music, whereas any copyrighted music/song/audio should be credited properly and have proof of permission from the owner.

Final films must have a total running time of a minimum of five minutes and shall not exceed 25 minutes, including opening and closing billboards.

Entries may be in any language provided with English subtitles.

Filmmakers or Film productions may submit more than one entry.

Submissions must be done via Sinepiyu XVI registration form.

The opening ceremony of Sinepiyu XVI is scheduled for April 29, with film screenings starting on April 30 to culminating during the May 4 Awards Night.