Asia’s top squads seeing action in beach volley open in Nuvali

ELITE action returns to the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts in the City of Santa Rosa as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) hosts the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open starting this Thursday (April 4) until Sunday.

A total of 46 squads , including four from Team Philippines and also from Australia and New Zealand, will compete in the four-day event, one of six international tournaments that the PNVF is organizing this year ahead of the historic solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025.

“The Philippines has become destination for both regional [Asia and Southeast Asia] and international volleyball competitions and we are proud of that distinction, especially because we are world championship host for the first time next year,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

Tickets to the Smart AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open also primarily supported by PLDT and the City of Santa Rosa are now available at www.ticketmax.ph, where beach volleyball fans can also avail themselves of the P220 day pass.

The PNVF and Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land are hosting a second major international tournament since the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge last December—with the Ayala venue also hosting the Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy also last December besides being the official home of the national beach volleyball teams as well as a preferred training venue for Japan’s national squads.

After the AVC Beach Pro Tour backed by Foton, Akari, Mikasa, Senoh, Seda, Asics, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+ and Pilipinas Live, the PNVF and Nuvali will host the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour-Futures from April 11 to 14.

The Philippine team under Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Prochina will have the women’s pairs of Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda, and Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola in the main’s draw.

The tandems of James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Ranran Abdilla and AJ Pareja will also represent the country in the men’s main draw.

Three teams from Australia, Japan and Thailand, two pairs from Hong Kong, Singapore, Kazahkstan and New Zealand, as well as women’s squads from Indonesia, Macau and Malaysia have confirmed their participation.

In the men’s division, Australia, Japan and Thailand have entered three teams, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Iran and New Zealand each had two, while China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau are also in the mix.

Tops on the PNVF’s international calendar this year is the return of the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Week 3 from June 18 to 23.

Also on the PNVF calendar are the 5th AVC Challenge Cup for Women in May, 4th Southeast Asia V League Week 2 in July and the Volleyball World Pro Tour Challenge also in Nuvali in November.