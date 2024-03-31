A 76th birthday party for Ricky Lee

By Tony& Nick staff

The party was an all-nighter. Friends, students, fellow teachers, relatives, and guests started arriving at the Xavierville I Clubhouse in Loyola Heights, Quezon City at 6 p.m.

By the time the last guest left the party at 3 a.m. the following day, about 300 denizens of film, theater, television, music, and the academe had gathered to greet National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee a rousing Happy Birthday! It was March 19, 2024 and Ricky welcomed another year ahead at the profound age of 76.

Ricky Lee with Adelberto Abrigonda (extreme left) and guests

Ricky’s workshop students, assistant, and volunteers organized the huge get-together. Booze and potluck food sustained everyone. A continuous cacophony of smiles, greetings, conversation, music, and selfies with the birthday celebrant enlivened the room.

Charles Dermil, Clarence Imson, and Anna Araneta led in ably capturing flashes of memory through countless photos taken from mobile phones and cameras.

There sat and chatted support groups from Pelikulove, Sagip Pelikula, and GMA Public Affairs. The film students of the man who patiently mounted workshops from Batch 1 to Batch 29 were there.

“The party was a show of love for Ricky Lee because the workshops are somehow products of love. And this is usually a chance for a reunion from mostly writers, directors, or filmmakers of all stations,” said Adelbert Abrigonda, currently taking up a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and former president of the Film Afficionados Circle.

They came—close friend and fellow screenwriter Pete Lacaba and poet Marra Lanot, some of the members and officials of Mowelfund, Star Cinema, and ABS-CBN, the cast of Himala: Isang Musical led by Vincent De Jesus, Bituin Escalante, Kakki Teodoro, and many more.

The night glittered with beloved celebrities Iza Calzado, Bela Padilla, Agot Isidro, John “Sweet” Lapus, Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon, Herbert Bautista, Gina Alajar, Ricky Davao, Ice Seguerra, Dimples Romana, Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas, Gold Aceron, Kych Minemeto, Vandolph Quizon, and Dos Quizon.

There were songs and lively performances from The Brockas: Lav Diaz, Khavn De La Cruz, and Roxlee with Katch23.

Katutubong D.I.V.A. Bayang Barrios and singer-songwriter Cooky Chua rendered a duet of Paano Mahalin ang Katulad Mo, accompanied by Mike Villegas.

Strains of classical music lifted the soul from lyric soprano Sharon Vicente and Tenor-Classical Pop Singer Jonathan Badon.

We all came to the 76th birthday party of Ricky Lee—a man who penned close to 180 screenplays, garnered three life-achievement awards, and won more than 70 trophies of excellence from the nation’s major award-giving bodies.

HAPPY 76th BIRTHDAY, RICKY LEE!

Adelbert Abrigonda supplied Tony&Nick with photos and the list of guests to Ricky Lee’s 76th birthday party