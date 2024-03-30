VP Sara assures immediate action on voucher program discrepancies

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has assured to take immediate action on alleged discrepancies in the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) voucher program.

Duterte addressed the concern in an ambush interview on the sidelines of her engagements in Cambodia as president of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization or SEAMEO. She vowed to promptly act on such with regard to the billing of private schools.

The Education Chief mentioned the creation of the Government Assistance and Subsidies Office or GASO to look into the reported discrepancies in the billing issued by the latter.

In Filipino, she said that “we are not issuing payments; we’re holding [them]. Second, if it’s already paid and we see that it’s ineligible—either there’s a mistake or problem in the billing. We are asking for a refund to be brought back to the Department of Education [DepEd].”

She also mentioned coordinating with the Private Education Assistance Committee or PEAC to secure voucher program billings from private schools.

A few days prior, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian flagged the alleged bulk of undocumented beneficiaries of the E-GASTPE during the Senate Committee on Basic Education’s hearing.

Gatchalian said the DepEd expected refunds to reach as high as P239 million, based on the PEAC report.

In all, the said amount would account for almost 19,000 undocumented voucher program beneficiaries.