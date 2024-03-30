Watching Taylor Swift sans the hustle and bustle of going to a concert venue was a delight. Sure, I missed the friendship bracelets and the shared energy of a hyped-up crowd, but a glimpse of this electrifying spectacle in glorious 4K wasn’t a bad consolation prize.

I sat down and watched her Eras Tour on my devices. I went back and forth between our TV and my phone — but settled on my phone since I wanted to be more comfortable. A word to the wise: Disney+ plays hardball with screenshots, so forget capturing every glittering costume change.

The familiar melody of “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” washed over me. “It’s you and me,” Taylor sang, and I couldn’t help but giggle. Yep, for the next few hours, it was just me and her.

A still from the Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). © 2024 TAS Rights Management.

As the scene shifted to a panoramic view of the So-Fi Stadium, a delightful surprise awaited — the lyrics changed to a medley of her songs! There she was, Ms. Swift herself, gliding across the stage with a troop of backup dancers. Their outfits, with large, flowing props, brought to mind a mesmerizing underwater ballet – part sea anemone, part mermaid swaying in the current.

Then came the moment I’d been waiting for: the iconic “Oh hi!” that signaled the arrival of the award-winning anthem, “Cruel Summer.” Taylor, resplendent in a bejeweled bodysuit and shimmering boots, absolutely stole the show. But the true cherry on top? This Disney+ version boasted four additional acoustic songs, along with the hauntingly beautiful “cardigan”.



Going through each Era with Taylor and the LA Swifties

Imagine a scene straight out of a dream: So-Fi Stadium transformed into a glittering galaxy. Thousands of fans, their glowing wristbands synchronized in a mesmerizing wave, weren’t just cheering – they were a celestial symphony, roaring their admiration for the woman onstage. Taylor, bathed in their light, couldn’t help but grin. This wasn’t just a concert; it was a coronation. The next song on the setlist? “The Man,” is a fitting anthem for a queen with her loyal court.

With Taylor declaring, “WELCOME TO THE ERAS TOUR!!”, the barrier between screen and stadium dissolved. I felt like a little girl again when she said, “ We’re going on a little adventure together. And that adventure is going to span 17 years of music.” The child who grew up soundtracking her life with Taylor’s lyrics, was ready to sing along, every era, every memory.

After her songs “Lover” and “The Archer”, the golden letters with the word FEARLESS showed up onscreen. From her colorful bodysuit to a golden fringe dress, it looked like ‘08 Taylor stepped out. Nostalgia hit me, this was my childhood!

A still from the Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). © 2024 TAS Rights Management.

As she went further down the rabbit hole, evermore era was next. Fans went serious as they savored every line from the songs. I caught myself tearing up at “champagne problems”, whilst Taylor was playing the piano — and the waterworks finally went off hearing tolerate it.

The tables turned when Reputation era came. “…Ready for It”’s intriguing beat woke my senses, followed by “Delicate”’s pulsing beat. “Don’t Blame Me” and “Look What You Made Me Do”’s guitar riffs were a sonic punch to the gut, perfectly setting the tone for the songs’ fierce energy.

Reputation’s fire died to a whisper. Purple bloomed onscreen, a fairytale beckoning. Taylor, a princess in lavender, sang “Enchanted,” and the Eras Tour waltzed into Speak Now.

With a flourish, Taylor unveiled her blue koi guitar. The first “Long Live” notes made a lump form in my throat as the familiar melody washed over me. “Tell them how the crowds went wild, tell them how I hope they shine” line made me a teary, wide-eyed kid again.

Red era was up and the song “22” made everyone feel like, well, 22. “We Are Never Getting Back Together”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, and the killer 10-minute “All Too Well” definitely got me singing my heart out.

With glistening snow onscreen and a cottage-core stage, folklore unfolded. Opening with “The 1”, followed by Taylor’s storytelling of “Betty”, “The last great American Dynasty”, “August”, and the heart-wrenching “Illicit Affairs”. Supposedly ending this era was “My Tears Ricochet” but just when I thought it was over, here came “Cardigan”.

Taylor’s year, 1989, opened with “Style”, and ended with the stadium turning blood red for “Bad Blood”. The acoustic set made me feel all emotions, as she started with “Our Song”, and followed it with “You’re on Your Own, Kid”.

A crashing wave of sound heralded the arrival of the Midnights era. Billowing clouds of smoke gave way to the pulsing beat of “Lavender Haze.” The stadium erupted as “Anti-Hero,” my current obsession, kicked in. And the song that I’ve been singing for days, “Karma” made me do a little dance.

A still from the Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). © 2024 TAS Rights Management.

Just when I thought it was over after she thanked the whole stadium, The Acoustic Collection showed up! I thought it would be along with the set earlier on, but here it was. “I Can See You”, “Death By a Thousand Cuts”, “You Are In Love”, and “Maroon” was part of this collection, too.

Navigating the Eras with Taylor

Resisting the urge to belt along was a battle I was destined to lose. Taylor’s exhilarating stage presence was a force field, pulling every audience member – even those at home – into her orbit. The concert was a masterclass in musical prowess. Every note, every flourish, resonated with a raw power that still sends shivers down my spine.

But Taylor’s brilliance transcended mere singing. This was a theatrical show, a whirlwind of talent. She hosted with charisma, danced with fire, and even coaxed delicate melodies from instruments. Heck, she might as well have added “therapist” to her resume. The way she wove stories into her music, stories that mirrored the joys and heartbreaks of our own lives, was pure emotional alchemy

After that epic 3-hour movie/concert, seeing her live is the only thing missing. As the credits rolled, it was like 17 years of her music washed over me again, a powerful reminder of the soundtrack to my life.

I will let people know who you are and tell them how you shined that night, Taylor. Thank you for making songs that allow us to embrace who we are, and who we want to be.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) started streaming on Disney+ last March 14. The 3.5-hour concert Film garnered 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours on Disney+ in its opening weekend alone. It remains one of the most streamed and the most recommended content on the Disney+ platform as of this writing.

Image credits: Disney+





