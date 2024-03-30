Public-school kids in Muntinlupa to finally get rubber shoes in July

GONE are the days of wishful thinking by all public-school learners in Muntinlupa to also experience receiving rubber shoes from their city government and counterparts from other localities in Metro Manila.

During the recent 29th Cityhood Anniversary of Muntinlupa, Mayor Rozzano Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon announced that they will now make it a reality by providing them quality rubber shoes together with school bags and school supplies as School Year (SY) 2024-2025 reopens in July.

“Last school year, we fulfilled our promise that there will be no more ‘sana all.’ This [year, apart from school bags and school supplies, we are also providing free rubber shoes guaranteed to be of top-grade quality], durable, and built-to-last,” the local chief executive said in mixed Filipino and English.

The City of Muntinlupa continues to make sure no student is left behind when it comes to equipping them well in school through the provision of the “Balik-Eskwela Kits.” The previous package included a drink bottle for early learners and leather shoes for older students.

Around 100,000 public students from daycare, elementary, junior- and senior-high schools all over the city benefited from the program.

Due to constant inflation hikes, the City Government of Muntinlupa has allocated funds to enable families to provide for their kids. According to the mayor, this is their way to help offset the cost of school supplies, especially for the poor.

As part of the city’s “7K Agenda” under “Karunungan (Education),” the Balik Eskwela Kits ensure that students have the right tools to succeed in their studies.

Biazon said that they want all the children in Muntinlupa to be “happy” when they go to back school armed with the kits.