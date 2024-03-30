LPU honors Lycean filmmakers in 72nd foundation anniversary

SIX groups of student-filmmakers from Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)-Manila were hailed as winners in the Short Film and Public-Service Announcement (PSA) video categories of “Lycinema 2024,” with the event kicking-off the university’s 72nd foundation year celebration at the JPL Hall of Freedom this March.

“Garapon,” a Mithi Films production directed by Luis Musni and written by Kimberly Claire Pablo and Ivanah Araque, topped the short-film category. It is an inspiring drama about Jhanrey (Ace Trencio) and Kiko (Rham Palomares)—two orphan brothers who are trying to make ends meet with what little they have. Providing support to Trencio and Palomares are Antoinette Chua, Drei Manalo, Jerson Santos, Xyreal Sevilla, and Aaron Evangelista. It previously competed in the Philippine Women’s University’s “8th Sorok Short Film Festival [SSFF]” last January.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have won First Place in the prestigious ‘Lycinema’ [and joined in the SSFF],” producer Jamir Cortez shared. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons for their unwavering trust in Mithi Films.”

Cortez, Musni, Pablo, and Araque also got ample assistance from co-directors Angelica Sengson and Adriel Mandia, director of photography Genesis Lim, camera operator Dave Gutierrez, set designer Christine Andres, sound designer Nicole Codorniz, and film editor Ferlauren Umagtang.

“Sana Bukas, Pwede Pa,” a Page 8 Studios short film directed by Krizia Enage and Arbby Manahan, placed second. The film, which also represented LPU-Manila in the 8th SSFF together with Garapon, had Vanessa Serafica and Yeda Faulve as production managers, Kyle Arceo as cinematographer, Mishael Concepcion as camera operator, Tyra Rapin as editor, and Dave Balanlay as writer, assistant director and set designer.

In “Sana Bukas…,” Inggo (Tonny Abad) must sacrifice something in exchange for the truth—even if it is the very thing he calls “home.” Loumen Doza and Boni Gabriel Ilagan give support as Inggo’s mother Lita and neighbor Miguel respectively.

“Pintura,” directed and produced by Michelle Graciela, won third prize. The film, which stars Rowell Laroco and Chariz Valerie, also had Kyla Lazaro as writer and art director, Graciela as cinematographer, Balanlay as assistant director, and Umagtang as editor and sound designer.

Meanwhile, “Maghapong Nakayuko” by Wacky Ramirez, Marikei Caranto, Harvy Cosmiano, Ken Cardona, and Yna Sansan, led the PSA video category winners.

“Sementong Plastik,” which was created by Lyka Rojo, Romilo Josh Difuntorum, Alexandra Jane Pancho, James Matthew Bueno, and Umagtang, got second prize while “Siozmaiolo,” directed by Cortez, placed third.

Creative luminaries

TWELVE other short films and 49 more PSA videos produced by LPU Multimedia Arts students as outputs in their Fundamentals of Film and Video Production classes under special lecturer Seymour Sanchez competed and were screened during the showcase of MMA projects.

Four of the PSA videos were among the 24 semifinalists in the Rotary PSA Festival last year, with “Train” by Rapin winning third place. Four of the short films also vied for individual honors at the SSFF, Manila Student Film Festival at International School Manila, and CineBedista.

“Strengthening the film culture in a school not only entails getting students to shoot their films, but also developing an audience to watch them,” Sanchez stressed.

Production Head Jaypee Zuñiga of Knowledge Channel Foundation, Operations Manager Monica Lou Medina of Eyecandy Model Management Inc., and Production Manager Kristin Jor of Red Room Media Productions comprised the board of judges for Lycinema 2024.

As part of the program, Dentsu Creative Philippines executive director Biboy Royong and account manager Pat Sarmiento talked about the creative process of designing advocacy ads. Royong is known for his viral campaign “Dead Whale” in 2017. He received awards from the Cannes Grand Prix (2013), Grand Clio (2013), Ad Stars Grand Prix (2013), New York Fest Grand Prix (2012), and D&AD Yellow Pencil (2014). He has recently been inducted as a member of the country’s “4A Hall of Fame” awards.

In addition, “GomBurZa” film producer and Jesuit Communications Foundation Philippines creative director Pauline Mangilog-Saltarin discussed the creative process and production of the historical film in the “Muling Pagbabahagi ng Kasaysayan” talk.

LPU College of Arts and Sciences dean Marilyn Ngales; Broadcasting, Communication, Journalism, and Multimedia Arts program chair Joanna Rojo; Psychology professor and officer in charge head of Psychology and Philosophy Mylah Sison; former BCJMMA head Rebecca Nieto-Litan; and faculty members Mira Ticlao and Jerick Sanchez also graced Lycinema 2024.

For the second time, Razel Olifernes and Mikee Ricafort hosted the program. The Brand Management and Activation class, as well as the Lyceum Visuals and Motions Guild, jointly organized the event.