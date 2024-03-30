Is there bang for tourist bucks in the Philippines?

I thought long and hard about whether or not to write about this topic which has been making rounds across social media, chatgroups and even the news for quite some time. But it seemed opportune to share my thoughts on this topic.

It is after all mind-boggling how a country with over 7,100 islands, some of the best beaches in the world with fine sand and warm sea water teeming with aquatic life, arresting natural attractions, and a culture so unique versus other Southeast Asian destinations can lag so far behind in terms of tourist arrivals.

Our current tourism slogan is “Love the Philippines.” But in our local language, “love” translates to “mahal,” and that word can also mean something else – expensive. Which brings us back to the subject at hand: is the Philippines expensive for local and foreign tourists? Is there value for money travel in the Philippines?

Even with cultural restrictions such as for drinking alcohol, nearly 29 million foreign tourists visited Malaysia, while 28 million went to Thailand in 2023. Singapore came in third at 14 million, Vietnam with 13 million tourists, and Indonesia with nearly 12 million. The Philippines recorded 5.4 million tourists in 2023.

Painstakingly restored heritage homes at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan

Let me reiterate – the Philippines is a beautiful destination. At the onset, indeed our location and archipelagic status puts us at a bit of a disadvantage in terms of access and ease of travel. But the beauty of our islands should have made it worth the trip – should have. So why aren’t we attracting foreign tourists and why is it that even Filipinos who can afford to travel prefer to go to other countries?

Based on netizens’ posts, mainstream media articles, the experience of foreigner friends who have visited the Philippines, and even my own domestic travels, here are some of the reasons why:

Accessibility and mobility

Beyond Manila, Clark and Cebu, there aren’t a multitude of international connections. Seamless connectivity to other islands around the country needs to be improved dramatically. It takes great effort to fly to the Philippines then make your way to island destinations. Given the state of infrastructure, among other things, there is a risk of delays and missed connecting flights – not something leisure travelers taking a few precious days off can afford to happen.

White sand beach in Mantigue Island, Camiguin

And even if you do make it to the country, getting to your island paradise of choice is another story altogether. Aside from a domestic flight, the trip would usually involve going by land, ferry or pump boat, with little to no information on schedules, fares or other details – and this holds true for locals and foreigners.

Recently, some friends from India decided to take a spur-of-the-moment trip to Manila and Batangas. Because it was relatively short-notice, we could not find a group tour for them. They decided to wing it and take the bus to Batangas to try to experience some sea and sand. They ended up lost and confused in Lipa City—miles away from the nearest beach.

It’s relatively easier to get around in places such as Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, even for DIY travel. In Manila, public transportation is daunting. Taxis and ride-hailing services, make things easier but booking one takes time and—compared to other destinations, cost more. And let’s not even talk about the traffic.

Hard to reach

It’s not impossible, but it’s difficult and stressful to get to many of our islands. Recently, our government’s tourism promotion agency invited travel writers, content creators, bloggers and even tour guides to islands off Masbate, Romblon and other provinces in an effort to promote alternative destinations to the usual Boracay, Bohol and Palawan. The photos and videos are so arresting, but how to get there? How do normal tourists visit these islands?

Whitewater Rafting in Cagayan de Oro

And even if tourists to get to these islands, what would their experience be like? Beyond raising awareness that such places exist in the country, what next? Are their local businesses that can support tourist arrivals? It’s a chicken-and-egg situation: do we entice and promote these destinations, or do we first make sure that these places can actually cater to local and foreign tourists of all walks?

Price is (not) right

Even with an exchange rate favorable to most dollar currencies, the cost to travel within the Philippines is higher than most of Southeast Asia. And for the purposes of fair comparison, let’s net out the luxury and affluent travelers and focus on the more affordable travel groups (not the backpacker types either).

Sure, airlines have promo fares, but we still have to pay for taxes, fees and surcharges on domestic flights. For travel by sea, there are terminal fees and so forth. Our airports, piers and ferry terminals have gotten so old and cramped. Hotels and resorts cost more in the country – and I don’t even refer to the big hotel chains. Walking along shoreline is not always possible because it’s been cordoned-off by private beach resorts (which begs the question of where the public domain is).

The Marcelo Fernan Bridge that connects the Cebu and Mactan Islands

For some netizens, it’s not even about the cost per se, but that transportation and accommodation are overpriced. A three-star hotel in Hanoi, for instance, costs P3,000 a night, and the room was spacious, charming and loaded with amenities. Similar hotels in Bangkok or Pattaya would range from P2,500 to P4,000 per night. Even a capsule hotel I tried in Hong Kong cost me just P1,500 per night. While it was tiny, the room was efficiently designed, the place was hip, and the location at the heart of the action in Central, could not be beat.

Tourist Tricks and Traps

Travel is all about the experience. Leisure travelers want to feel safe and secure in their chosen destination and this in turn, allows them to be more carefree, do more, see more and eventually, spend more.

But if a tourist feels ripped off or if they are stressed out, what are the chances they would return or even refer a place to their friends?

Protecting our treasures

Many of our potential tourist destinations have sadly not been maintained or protected for a variety of reasons. Several islands are home to communities that rely on fishing – and their practices have left coral reefs degraded and marine life decimated. Historical landmarks such as Spanish forts and old churches have fallen prey to vandalism or altered purportedly to attract more visitors.

Pantabangan Lake is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna and is a great place for water sports

Worse, natural attractions have suffered irreversible damage due to a lack of appreciation and understanding of sustainability and sound environmental practices, among other reasons. While I can cite many examples, the recent virality of resorts across the country built in what are protected areas, such as the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, is enough of a proof point.

So, is there bang for buck?

It’s heart-breaking that for a country so beautiful, the Philippines struggles to attract travelers from all walks of life. For luxury travelers – and I will reiterate that they will have a different experience because they pay and expect to get five-star service and amenities from posh leisure properties such as Amanpulo, Banwa, Amorita, or the El Nido Resorts. But what about everyone else? The majority who have to save for their tropical getaway?

For now, I would have to sadly agree that most domestic trips aren’t worth it—and that really breaks my heart. Our islands offer travelers something unique—a culture different from much of Southeast Asia and amazing natural scenery and attractions.

There is much to be done to really make any tourist, local or foreign, feel like there is no sea they won’t cross or mountain they won’t climb to visit their island of choice in the Philippines. All photos by Charo Logarta unless indicated.