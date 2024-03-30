`

Fuel Masters give back to young basketball players

sports03 0330 3124
Members of Phoenix Super LPG—led by team governor Atty. Raymond Zorrilla, manager Paolo Bugia and head coach Michael Jarin—take a group photo with the kids and their parents.
THE Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters launched a new edition of its camp for kids—Pinoy Hoops Basketball Camp—recently at the Treston International College in Taguig City.

Set on the four Saturdays of March, the camp was conducted by Fuel Masters team members and coaches and gathered boys and girls aged six to 17 years old.

“We always believe in giving back, and the basketball camp is the team’s way of paying it forward,” Phoenix Senior Vice President and team governor Atty. Raymond Zorrilla said. “Besides teaching them basketball fundamentals and fostering teamwork and sportsmanship, we hope to inspire these young kids to dream big and to help them make their dreams come true.”

The participants were grouped according to their age range and skill level and the Fuel Masters, in full force, taught the campers skills development on dribbling, passing, shooting and defense as well as short scrimmages and controlled competitive exercises to apply their learning.

The kids had three more sessions where a deep understanding of the fundamentals and offense and defense exercises in preparation for the culmination tournament were taught.

The camp ended with a basketball tournament and an awarding ceremony.

The program is a basketball clinic that aims to fuel the passion of young, amateur basketball enthusiasts with the assistance of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters team.

The program was first launched in 2018 in Subic and has lured more than 400 young players since its establishment.

