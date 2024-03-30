FEU’s WRP, Masungi Georeserve boost nature-conservation education

IN a strategic move for environmental education and student wellness, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. (MGFI) and Far Eastern University’s Institute of Education announced a pivotal partnership aimed at enriching students’ learning experiences through nature.

Last March 5, a memorandum of understanding was ceremonially signed, which marked the commencement of a unique program that blends outdoor recreation with immersive nature conservation lessons.

Spearheading the event were MGFI’s director for Advocacy and trustee Billie Dumaliang, and FEU’s Institute of Education dean Dr. Rosarito Tatel-Suatengco, alongside Jeremy Floyd Larano Pedregosa who is the department chair of the Wellness and Recreation Program (WRP).

The collaboration is set to offer hundreds of FEU students unparalleled access to the breathtaking Masungi Georeserve, allowing them to explore its ancient karst landscapes and biodiverse habitats—home to more than 500 documented species of flora and fauna.

Initiated in 2018, FEU’s WRP revolutionized the concept of physical education by integrating a wide spectrum of activities which include sports, music, arts, dance and now, engaging outdoor experiences.

Dumaliang expressed excitement about this first-of-its-kind, university-wide initiative: “This game-changing partnership represents a major leap forward in our collective effort to blend wellness and environmental education—setting the stage for a highly anticipated educational adventure.”

For Tatel-Suatengco: “FEU believes that nature can be a [particularly good teacher to our students. Nature provides another dimension the university’s] brand of education. This partnership with Masungi Georeserve is aligned with WRP’s commitment to providing holistic learning experiences that nurture the bodies and minds of our students. Through immersive nature conservation and wellness activities, we aim to inspire a generation of environmentally-conscious leaders who value life and are attuned to the interconnectedness of all life forms on our planet.”

According to both parties, this alliance is not just a milestone for academic enrichment, but also a powerful catalyst for fostering environmental stewardship and holistic well-being among students, according to their joint statement.

Planned activities encompass trail explorations, forest bathing, meditation sessions, and watershed-education modules designed to offer experiential learning that resonates with tomorrow’s leaders.

By marrying experiential learning with environmental guardianship, Masungi Georeserve and FEU are pioneering a future where education transcends the classroom, cultivating a deep-seated respect for nature and promoting the physical and mental well-being of students.