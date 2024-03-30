`

3 Pagudpud centenarians receive P100,000 cash gifts

ourtime02 0330 3124
A Department of Social Welfare and Development staff hands the cash gift of P100,000 to a Pagudpud centenarian at the municipal hall on March 19, 2024. Two other 100-year-olds received their respective cash incentives.
LAOAG CITY—Three centenarians in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte received their cash gifts of P100,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday.

Municipal social welfare and development officer Racquel Isidora Guzman said the cash gifts and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s letters of felicitation were handed to Magdalena Lorenzo of Barangay Poblacion and Catalina Ternio of Barangay Ligaya at the municipal hall.

The cash and letter of felicitation for Marciana Domingo of Barangay Caunayan were delivered to her residence.

The DSWD staff conducted validation of the centenarians’ documents submitted by the local government unit, such as birth certificate and senior citizen identification card.

Ilocos Norte focal person for older persons Carol Domingo told the Philippine News Agency that about 100 of the 70,000 senior citizens in the province are centenarians.

“Most of them are women and they said they loved eating organic fruits and vegetables during their prime,” she said.

The Centenarians Act of 2016 grants all Filipinos who reach the age of 100, whether residing in the country or abroad, a cash award of P100,000.

Less fortunate centenarians receive an additional P15,000 from the province. PNA

Image credits: Pagudpud LGU



