Zero-emission drive with the Atto 3

AFTER its successful launch last year, it is time to experience the all-electric BYD Atto 3 Crossover for a drive. Not just any out-of-town drive, but, all the way to Baguio, to prove that range anxiety is not an issue.

So, BYD Philippines recently hosted a drive event for select media members to drive the all-electric crossover to the country’s summer capital. Commissioned were eight brand-new Atto 3 Premium top-spec variants. We drove over 400 kilometers to and from various road conditions and put the Atto 3 to the demanding task, without worrying about battery charge level.

Inside the “Fit for Fun” cabin

e-Platform 3.0

But first, let us talk about the design and platform. The exterior look utters a sporty and aerodynamic design, emphasized by the headlights, echoing with the continuous taillights, having a wider beam of light exposure, for better illumination. The frame silhouette has an expressive upward-slopping waistline, complementing the selection of dynamic alloy wheels.

Platform-wise, the all-new BYD e-Platform 3.0 was utilized—a technology designed exclusively for pure electric vehicles. Giving full play to the advantages of intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics, BYD claims that the e-Platform 3.0 aims to promote NEVs’ performance in safety and low-temperature driving range as well as improve intelligent driving experiences, to build more efficient and safer new intelligent EVs.

Moreover, the Atto 3 is fitted with the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain. The design dramatically optimizes space utilization and energy efficiency by incorporating the VCU, BMS, MCU, PDU, DC-DC controller, onboard charger, drive motor, and transmission. Apart from the all-new BYD e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 is also fitted and powered by BYD’s proprietary lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery. With this battery technology, up to 480km range is achievable.

Charging demonstration at Shell station in Rosario, La Union

Fit for fun

Everything inside is about uniqueness. But the deal is the cabin’s blissful environment, free from engine vibration and sound. Its user-friendly functions and playful interior give a unique and distinctive style. The vibrant, streamlined central console highlights the first-in-class 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment display. Here, we accessed all the controls, modes, and functions, basically everything about the vehicle itself, except for some physical buttons clustered near the gear shifter to switch on the fly.

As if the idea of having a rotating display panel is not interesting enough, even the driver’s instrument panel is unified with the steering section. Whenever the helm is adjusted, so is the panel screen. The display size is enough for the driver to see information through the steering wheel. Another plus factor is the contoured seats, particularly the front ones. The bolsters, contoured all over provided the needed comfort from the long ride and drive. Even the combination of synthetic materials utilized is visually pleasing and soft to the touch.

But perhaps one of the most impressive elements is the very low, almost zero, level of road noise and harshness inside. The usual boring freeway ride became otherwise for passengers and even more relaxing for the driver. The even weight distribution also became a factor in terms of a stable ride with minimal bounces, particularly at the back.

Green power and agility

Motivation comes from an electric traction motor generating over 200 hp and 310 N-m of instantaneous torque. Trust us, we felt every bit of it while pressing the accelerator pedal. The absence of any sound associated with the acceleration was uncanny, at times, but fun! But, kilometers after, it sunk in—it was all-electric, after all. But like any system drawn by power, whether electric or fuel, pushing the throttle means more electric consumption.

While freeway runs were a walk in the park, the ascents and winding roads proved to be the vehicle’s playground. Again, combining pure electric power and balanced weight distribution was an advantage, especially in these road conditions and situations. Imagine having an instantaneous torque registration at your disposal, plus impressive handling. Excellent form is achieved with zero body rolls, at best. Even the steering feedback, on curves, enabled the vehicle to maneuver effortlessly.

Range anxiety-free, really

In terms of charging, the vehicle uses a free CCS2 (AKA Type II) charging system rated at 7kW. Upon reaching the end of the freeway in La Union, we stopped over at a Shell station to charge up the battery. At 43 percent current state of charge, we opted for a quick top-up using the 22 kW fast charger. After a few minutes, it bumped the level to 52 percent. In over 200 kilometers traveled the theoretical efficiency rating was so far at 15.3 kWh/100 km in about three hours, nonstop.

Interestingly, other groups even opted not to charge with over 40 percent battery level. Of course, this was already validated by the organizers during their initial ocular—anything not less than that level will still make it to Baguio.

After over 50 kilometers of ascents, bends, and overtaking, we reached the Forest Lodge in Camp John Hay. Despite the constant push to catch up with lost time, the remaining battery charge level was still at 17 percent. Not bad, at all.

Regenerative wonder

Leaving Baguio, we took the Asin route. It was to capitalize on the series of steep bends to activate the regenerative braking and earn back that lost charge.

Starting with over 60 percent battery charge level, we hit it off with swift acceleration. By the time we reached the descents, all we did was brake at exact points and let the momentum do the regenerative braking. Surprisingly, the system quickly started earning back lost charge levels.

Planning the route is the key to maximizing the full battery charge level. More importantly, to know exactly where and when to use the regenerative process to earn back some lost battery juice.

Safety hallmark

The Atto 3 Premium (up to 480 km range) variant comes standard with Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, and front/side curtain airbags, among others. Exclusive to the top-spec is the ADAS Package with Stop & Go Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC-S&G), Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA).

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





