SMC deploys more toll personnel for Holy Week exodus

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said on Wednesday it is ready to accommodate the expected 10-percent surge in traffic flow across its network of expressways, as Pinoys gear up for the annual exodus of travelers during the Holy Week.

Ramon S. Ang, president and CEO of SMC, said the conglomerate has deployed additional tollways personnel to key points along its expressways, including the South Luzon Expressway (Slex), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (Star), Skyway System, Naia Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (Tplex).

These personnel will be tasked with managing traffic and aiding motorists, particularly during peak hours.

To expedite processing and alleviate congestion, SMC has also stationed extra ambulant tellers equipped with handheld RFID card readers at toll plazas’ entry and exit points. This measure aims to streamline transactions and reduce waiting times for drivers.

Moreover, Ang said the company has intensified patrol surveillance to ensure swift emergency responses and aid for motorists in distress, noting that SMC is working closely with local government units to coordinate traffic management efforts and minimize disruptions along the expressways.

“We urge motorists to plan their trips in advance for a smoother, safer drive along expressways. Ensuring your vehicle is well-maintained and roadworthy is important for your convenience and safety. This will help prevent common issues like tire blowouts and engine overheating. Such problems can cause considerable delays and inconvenience, affecting not just you but others as well,” Ang said.

Ang also reminded motorists to maintain sufficient balance in their Autosweep RFID accounts to prevent toll plaza delays.

SMC offers various top-up options, including online banking, e-wallets, and payment kiosks. Additionally, extended service hours at Autosweep desks and stations aim to accommodate the transition to RFID, in line with cashless transaction policies.