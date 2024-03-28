Seaoil opens Zamboanga’s biggest depot

SEAOIL Philippines Inc. announced that its Zamboanga Bulk Terminal is now open. The facility is ready to better serve the fuel requirements of Seaoil customers in Zamboanga del Sur, the Filipino-owned fuel company said through a statement issued last Tuesday.

The firm said the depot “provides various opportunities for the local communities surrounding it.”

“Like in all of its depots, Seaoil will have its fuel and lubricant products more readily available to consumers, and commercial and industrial clients,” the company’s statement read. “Prior to the depot’s opening, fuel supply for Zamboanga del Sur and nearby islands was sourced from the company’s terminal in Irasan.”

With the economic boost to the community, Seaoil also eyes starting more corporate social responsibility projects in the area, according to the company. These include “potentially providing partners with free on-the-job training on tanker safety and marine environmental protection.”

Alongside the opening of the depot, more benefits will be available for consumers. PriceLOCQ, Seaoil’s mobility and fuel savings application, will be accepted in more stations in Zamboanga City, according to the company. The company’s loyalty rewards program will also be honored in these stations, it added.

“As a top taxpayer in the areas where its depots are present, Seaoil looks to bring better revenues and raise the collection of regional districts in Zamboanga City,” the company said.

The terminal is located on the property of the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority and Freeport. With the new terminal, Seaoil aims to reach its captive market in the Zamboanga region and serve more consumers and commercial industries including those in Tawi-Tawi, Jolo, and Sulu.

“As we continue to expand our retail and depot footprint across the country, we strive to make sure that we reach customers in as many areas as possible. Our locations are strategic in the sense that consumers and businesses can easily avail of our products and services, and experience the Alagang Seaoil that we are proud of,” Chief Operations Officer Stephen Yu was quoted in the statement as saying.

The new terminal storage and berthing facility is a notable investment for Seaoil costing P822 million, with a maximum storage capacity of 30.5 million liters of fuel—the biggest in Zamboanga del Sur. It is strategically located along with three other terminals in the Mindanao region–Santa Cruz, General Santos, and Irasan. All four are equipped to receive direct fuel importations.

The Seaoil Zamboanga Bulk Terminal is Seaoil’s 13th depot, which brings the company’s total fuel capacity to over 440 million liters.