PHL food exporters’ sales hit $133M at Dubai expo

ABOUT 25 local food and beverage (F&B) companies chalked up an aggregate $133 million in export sales at a food expo in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem) reported.

The amount, which is nearly P7.5 billion at current exchange rates, is a combination of booked orders and sales under negotiation following the 5-day Gulfood expo, which ran from February 19 to 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in Dubai, according to Citem.

This year, Citem said delegates of 25 Philippine companies engaged in F&B brought local food products focused on health and wellness.

The top-selling companies include the following: Pixcel Transglobal Inc.; SL Agritech Corp.; and, Lionheart Farms Inc. Consequently, the top food products in terms of dollar value of export leads were fruit preserves, cavendish bananas, fermented marine products and amino sap beverages,” the export promotions arm the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said through a statement.

Citem said the 42-year-old Pixcel secured the spot as the top-selling company with $61 million in export sales. Rallying behind it is SL Agritech, generating $46 million, while Lionheart placed third, yielding $12 million in export sales.

Citem Executive Director Edward L. Fereira underscored the “crucial role” that Gulfood has been playing in the global food scene. According to him, the annual food expo has become an entry point for businesses across the world to penetrate the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Touted as the biggest gathering of leading F&B brands from more than 190 countries, Citem said Gulfood provides a business platform to buyers, exhibitors and notable personalities in the food and hospitality industries.

“The annual trade show for food sets the stage where the latest tastes, trends and innovations are unveiled,” the DTI-attached agency added.

Citem also announced the holding of IFEX Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade show for food and ingredients, on May 10 to May 12 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.