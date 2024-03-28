LTFRB OKs additional 10,000 TNVS units

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Wednesday the addition of 10,000 units for Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS), while hinting the possibility of “new ride hailing apps.”

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III said he hopes Filipinos “will see that opening up an additional 10,000 slots or new ride-hailing apps will provide our people with the opportunity to earn additional income.”

Currently, there are a few ride hailing apps for four-wheel services: Grab; JoyRide; inDrive; and, AngCars. The latter has yet to be launched.

Guadiz said it is important for the regulatory body to “diversify” transport options for the Filipino riding public.

“It wouldn’t hurt to give our commuters more options to choose from, where they feel more comfortable or where it’s more accessible,” he said in the vernacular.

Guadiz said the TNVS expansion would not encroach upon the markets targeted by traditional modes of transportation.

“We don’t see this affecting jeepney and tricycle drivers because the market for those who ride jeepneys, tricycles, taxis, and TNVS are different.”

Guadiz highlighted the unique role of TNVS, particularly in areas where other modes of transportation may be limited.

“Please understand the limitation of tricycles: [hey] can only go within the subdivision. If you want to get out of your barangay, the tricycle won’t be able to do that. That’s where motorcycle taxis or TNVS come in.”

The addition of more TNVS slots is anticipated to contribute to a more efficient, convenient, and sustainable transportation system, ultimately benefiting the public by enhancing mobility.

Guadiz said that the increased availability of drivers would reduce waiting times for passengers and enhance overall accessibility, particularly in areas with high demand.

Moreover, he said that the expansion of TNVS slots would foster healthy competition among service providers, leading to improved service quality, better vehicle conditions, and competitive pricing.

Citing the necessity for more TNVS slots, Guadiz referenced an LTFRB study conducted in 2019 that indicated that the maximum allowable TNVS units for Metro Manila should be 65,000.

“But are you telling us that we are going to that? No. For now, I think these additional 10,000 slots are sufficient.”

In addition to addressing transportation challenges, Guadiz added that the influx of TNVS units would effectively “reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.”