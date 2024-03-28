Like watching the NBA without LeBron James; RSA listens

THE MIAS (Manila International Motor Show) will unfurl its 19th staging in a little while, with the usual promise of pomp and gaiety. It will have two venues again for the event that prides itself as the country’s biggest automotive show—the World Trade Center and the SMX Convention Center.

And look at this: Of the record huge haul of 29 participants, 22 or so are Chinese brands.

So, has “Chinafication” in motoring arrived in the country?

Meanwhile, many auto aficionados are asking anew: Why is Toyota, the world’s No. 1 car maker, absent again in the MIAS?

“I think the simple reason is that as a Campi (Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc.) member, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) only recognizes Campi’s show as the official motor show in the Philippines,” said a rabid automotive observer.

Another said: “When it started, MIAS was considered a trade show so it was meant mainly for dealers or traders. Over time, distributors came in who wanted merely to use MIAS to promote sales.”

A TMP top gun said: “A real motor show costs a lot so two shows in one year is difficult to support. Toyota spreads its budget over a wide spectrum of media/sponsorships. Others focus on sales events and social media. TMP still values media ads [print/broadcast].”

So there.

But painful as it may seem, a motor show without Toyota (Honda is also absent) is like watching the US’s National Basketball Association (NBA) without its top draw, LeBron James.

Half of the fun is missed—sorely.

RSA listens

WHO said Ramon S. Ang (RSA) doesn’t listen to public opinion?

The pro-people billionaire, in a move deemed highly admirable by his peers and rivals alike, has scrapped the Pasig River Expressway (Parex) to obey public clamor calling the 19.37-kilometer project as potentially harmful to Mother Nature, specifically the waterway’s ecosystem.

The planned six-lane road network will cover, literally, the Pasig River from west to east of the metropolis, and was designed to decongest traffic in that southeastern board of the city. It would have cost RSA nearly P17 billion to finish it in two-to-three years’ time.

Here’s a glass to reason.

But did the aborted venture cause a dent on RSA’s penchant to build highways in his aggressive mission to connect towns, cities and provinces to spur economic growth and nation-building?

Not at all.

For, hardly has the happy noise of the Parex junking had died down, in comes RSA again breaking ground for the 76.8-km Pangasinan Link Expressway (PLEx) from Binalonan to the provincial capital of Lingayen via Manaoag.

The multi-billion joint project between RSA and the Pangasinan government headed by Gov. Ramon V. Guico III will drastically cut travel time by more than one hour.

Targeted to be completed between 2026-2027, the PLEx will considerably trigger giant economic strides in the region and generate jobs for the townsfolk this side of llocandia.

“Pangasinan has always had a special spot in my heart and I enjoy helping its people gain progress and stability,” said RSA, whose landmark TPLEx (Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway) has consistently made the folk reap the benefits of financial progression.

I should know. I am a true-blue Pangasinense.

PEE STOP Andrea Vitug says HEAT (Honda Emergency Assistance Team) will offer free assistance to motorists through Honda’s 22 dealerships nationwide from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, March 31. Cheers!…From Allana Faith Rufo, this: Discounts/benefits of 111k for Hi-Lux, 143k for Vios, 80k for Corolla Cross and 145k for Innova on all Toyota dealerships nationwide. Hurry! Stocks limited…Happy Easter!