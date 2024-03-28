J&T Express PHL reaches new horizons

J&T Express, the Philippines’s leading logistics and delivery service provider, proudly commemorates its fifth anniversary, reflecting on an extraordinary journey marked by exponential growth, unwavering commitment to service excellence, and significant contributions to the community.

Since its inception in 2019, J&T Express Philippines has experienced phenomenal expansion, currently operating an extensive network of over 2,200 branches and warehouses nationwide. The company takes pride in its dedicated workforce of 60,000 service personnel to back up its operations and a fleet of 3,000 owned trucks and vehicles, solidifying its position as a key player in the logistics industry.

“As we rely on our advanced logistics facilities while continuing to accelerate the company’s digital transformation, this will enable us to create a reliable, efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly supply chain service system to meet e-commerce demands. Through this, J&T Express can continue delivering smiles and trust to our Filipino customers nationwide,” said Dean Ding, CEO of J&T Express Philippines.

With sharing and responsibility as part of its core values, J&T Express Philippines keeps the Bayanihan spirit alive in the previous year through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) “J&T Cares,” extending support to communities affected by natural disasters such as Typhoon Egay, the Mayon Volcano eruption, and the jolting earthquakes in Surigao del Sur. Through these initiatives, J&T Express has provided critical assistance to thousands of families, emphasizing its commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Recognizing that dedicated employees are the backbone of its success, J&T Express Philippines launched the “1 Family, Juan J&T” campaign in 2023. This nationwide initiative connects the company with its employees across all regions in the country, reinforcing the message that each employee is valued and integral to J&T Express’ achievements.

“Now that we are already in our fifth year, J&T Express aspires to continue to work with employees and our business partners, further elevating our business to new heights and enhancing how we can keep up with the growing demands of our consumers,” Mr. Ding concludes.

J&T Express is known for its corporate excellence such as its mobile application, a VIP platform, free door-to-door pickup, cash-on-delivery payment option, 24/7 customer service, and 365-day operations, all complemented by its nationwide coverage that continues to expand as it celebrates its fifth anniversary in the Philippines.

J&T Express is a global logistics provider founded in 2015, currently operating in 13 countries worldwide: Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt.

Image credits: Contributed photo





