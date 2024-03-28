Government to build 4 new high water dams—NIA

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Tuesday said four new high dams are set to be built until 2028 to help secure the country’s water needs and address flood control needs.

NIA Administrator Eddie G. Guillen said the dams will be built in the the Tumauini River, Panay River Basin, Ilocos Sur and in Mindanao in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

“Because as he said, if you have a high dam, you have irrigation, flood control, power generation, domestic water and aquaculture. So what more can you ask for? You will get many returns if it is a high dam! So this is the focus of the President,” Guillen said.

Based on NIA standards, he said high dams have a height of 100 meters.

Guillen noted that at least 20 high and medium-sized dams are expected to be completed by 2028. Ten of these will start construction this year.

Among those pending for completion are dams that have been subjected to a catch-up plan through their design and build manual. These dams, the NIA official said, are scheduled to be finished this year.

“Our design and build manual shortened the implementation of the dam from conception to actual construction by three years,” Guillen said.

Among the possible sites for the said dams in the Visayas, NIA is building the Jalaur Dam and other projects in the Panay River Basin, in addition to smaller or medium-sized dams.

Aside from building new dams, he said the government is also targeting to rehabilitate major dams such as Magat and Pantabangan, which has existed for half a century.