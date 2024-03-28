Government all set to begin construction, rehab of fisheries infra

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released over P6 billion to the state-run Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) to construct and rehabilitate fisheries infrastructure in the country.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman cleared the issuance of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) amounting to a total of P6.037 billion to implement the fisheries infrastructure development program of the PFDA.

The DBM added that the P1.1 billion of the allocated funds, which represent the Congress-Introduced Changes in Appropriations, will be used for the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of fish ports and other post-harvest facilities in the country.

The authorized appropriation to the PFDA serves as the National Government (NG) subsidy for fiscal year 2024, the DBM said. The budget will be released to the PFDA under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Pangandaman signed the release of the SARO for the purpose on February 28, according to the DBM.

“Enhancing and maintaining strategic and globally competitive fish ports would allow our ships and crews access to essential supplies and services, and for vessel operators to successfully bring in their catches, safeguarding the livelihood of our fishermen,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the local fisheries production in 2023 stood at 4.26 million metric tons (MMT), lower than the 4.34 MMT produced in the previous year.

The PSA noted that commercial, marine municipal fisheries, and inland municipal fisheries production also declined, adding that only the aquaculture subsector reported an annual increment in production.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said the country’s fisheries sector contributes 1.3 percent to the country’s GDP and provides approximately 1.6 million jobs or around 4 percent of the labor force.

“Kapag maayos at napangangalagaan ang ating mga fish port, malaking pakinabang ito sa kabuhayan ng mga mangingisda at sa kaunlaran ng komunidad [When our country’s fish ports are properly maintained, this will greatly benefit the livelihood of our fisherfolk and in the community development],” Pangandaman added.

The PFDA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation attached to the Department of Agriculture (DA) and was created to promote the development of the fishing industry through the provision of post-harvest infrastructure facilities and essential services that improve efficiency in the handling and distribution of fish and fishery products.

The PFDA sustains the operation of the nine Regional Fish Ports particularly in Navotas, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Camaligan, Lucena, Sual, Davao, General Santos, and Bulan Fish Port. It also jointly manages the Tacloban Fish Port with the municipality of Leyte.