DMW releases rules on sailors’ right to shun high-risk, war-like zones 

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday finally released its new guidelines on the right to refuse (RTR) sailing of Filipino seafarers bound for high-risk areas (HRA) or war-like zones (WLZ), including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In his Department Order (DO) No. 1, series of 2024, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac imposed additional requirements on licensed manning agencies (LMA) and accredited principals to ensure the proper implementation of the RTR.

This includes making sure the affected Filipino seafarers have the necessary training and advance information if their ship will pass through HRA or WLZ.

Cacdac said the Filipino seafarers bound for HRA or WLZ must be given “ample time, opportunity and means” to signify their intent to either continue voyage or refuse to join the ship.

The LMA and principals should also ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of the seafarers who will invoke their RTR sailing.

DMW said the “implementation of the RTR must be done without prejudice to industry standards for wage, compensation, and benefits to seafarers, who exercise such right.”

Procedures

The said seafarers must accomplish the Confirmation of Refusal to Traverse the Red Sea, or Gulf of Aden, and/or Other War-Like and High Risk zone, which can be downloaded at DMW’s website at http://www.dmw.gov.ph.

The confirmation form must then be submitted by the seafarer through email at sbhighrisk@dmw.gov.ph copy furnished the LMA and the principals.

The LMA and the principal must also report within 24 hours from the time a seafarer decides to avail himself or herself of the RTR to the DMW-Seabased Accreditation Bureau through sbhighrisk@dmw.gov.ph

They must also inform DMW about the scheduled passage of ships and those Filipino seafarers on-board in the area/zones as a significant event in the OFW Welfare Monitoring System upon their deployment or knowledge of such scheduled passage.

“Failure to report such a significant event in a timely manner will result in the imposition of sanctions in accordance with prevailing policies, rules, and regulation,” Cacdac said.