VINYL GOLD RUSH | More audiophiles troop to latest edition of ‘One Stop Record Fair’ 

Audiophiles crowded the first “One Stop Record Fair” for this year which kicked off at the new Greenhills Mall in San Juan City on March 16.

The quarterly music event “One Stop Record Fair” featured over 30 vinyl record sellers, such as Bunnygod Records, Tambai Records, Lennox Records, Kapitan Plaka, Musique Vibe Records, Mamsy Records, Plakatons, Ohmandys, and Perfect Day Records, among others.

“One Stop Record Fair” merchants

Vinyl records from as early as the 60s to 2020s were discounted up to 50 percent and sold for as low as 200 pesos, but everyone is welcome to negotiate and ask for discounts. First pressings are often sold for an expensive price so it’s good to note for next time to bring additional cash.

Got no turntable and other audio equipment yet? Fret not because cassette tapes and compact discs (CDs) were also available at the record fair. Audio-Technica had a booth selling their audio gear such as turntables and speakers.

From left: BusinessMirror’s Aldwin Tolosa, “One Stop Record Fair” organizer Sari Osorio, and actress and Tambai Records’ Yayo Aguila

Notable titles which are sold at the event are Bob James Trio’s “Feel like Making Love” and “The World’s Greatest Audiophile Vocal Recordings” both from UG34 Music; Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s “Buckingham Nicks (Japan Pressing” and “City Pop Avenue” by Paper Moon Project from Bunnygod Records; Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians’ “Shooting Rubberbands At The Sky (US First Pressing) and Charles Mingus’ “Mingus at Monterey (Japan pressing mono)” from New Vintage Culture.

Other unique records sold were Grade’s “Under The Radar” and My Chemical Romance’s “Life On The Murder Scene” from Perfect Day Records; Second View’s “Machinery” and Xmal Deutschland’s “Early Single” from Lahn’s Vinyl Shop; Depeche Mode’s “The Singles” from Mamsy Records; Madonna’s “True Blue” and Paula Abdul’s “Shut Up and Dance” from RJLS.

Crooner Jem Cubil serenades the crowd with his original songs

Crooner Jem Cubil known for his songs which became soundtracks of “Meet Me in St. Gallen” and “Sid and Aya: Not A Love Story” serenaded the crowd with his original songs “Little by Little,” “You Fit Right In,” and more from his recently released album.

Cubil’s wife Keiko Necesario, who is also a singer-songwriter, joined him on stage to sing their song “Una.”

Actor and director Bobot Mortiz, an accomplished singer himself, signs his recently released vinyl record “Goin’ Standard”

Meanwhile, actor-director Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz, an accomplished singer himself, launched his 8-track vinyl album “Goin’ Standard,” a collection of standards popularized by Frank Sinatra, at the record fair.

“I am happy with the outcome of this event. One Stop Record Fair is indeed successful. I can say that ‘our events are always successful,'” said Sari Osorio, the organizer of the record fair.

Osorio said this time’s record fair was different since it was more fun and more people came.

“People come and go but they spent at least two to three hours in our event to get their hands digging and experience what we truly offer,” Osorio added.

Osorio noted that the people are also more excited this time because they already know what the record fair offers and they want to get a look at what has been added to the mix since the last fair.

The last “One Stop Record Fair” was in December 2023 at the Ayala The 30th in Pasig City. Get ready to get digging because the next fair will be happening this June, 2024.