US solons vow to aid PHL’s ‘pushback’ on China in WPS

UNITED States lawmakers have committed support to the country in “pushing back” against China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During their meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told Marcos, “We share your concern about China’s aggression with regard to many issues around the Philippines. We stand with you and we want to continue to stand by you, and with you, and to push that aggression back appropriately.”

The message of support from the Gillibrand and other members of the United States Congressional Delegation (Codel) comes after a China Coast Guard ship damaged a Philippine supply vessel en route to Ayungin Shoal after a water cannon last Saturday.

Several countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, South Korea, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Sweden condemned the incident and backed the Philippines.

Marcos thanked the Codel contingent for visiting the country amid the “topsy-turvy political cycle” in the US.

“But I’m happy—very happy to welcome all of you to the Philippines and I hope that the time that you will spend here can be a productive time where we are able to—discuss further the situation concerning the Philippines and the geopolitical complications that we are facing presently,” the President said.

The Codel members are on a two-day visit in the country to discuss Philippines-US relations, promotion of Regional Peace and Security through Enhanced Defense and Security Cooperation and Economic Cooperation.

Aside from Gillibrand, the CODEL contingent also included Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Roger Marshall, Mark Kelly, Cynthia Lummins, Michael Bennet and Representative Adriano Espaillat, who is a member of the House Committees on Appropriations and Budget.