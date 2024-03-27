Summer is here at SM

Fun, fresh summer vibes await you at your ultimate hangout destination

Summer is just around the corner, and you know what that means – it’s time to heat things up and make some unforgettable memories at SM Supermalls!

From March to May, get ready to embark on a fun and fresh summer journey as your favorite SM mall transforms into the perfect hangout venue for you and your loved ones. And with these activities, your summer will surely be packed with excitement and plenty of opportunities to chill with your squad.

Hop on to fun family activities this Easter

Get ready to kick off the festivities with a spectacular array of Easter-themed activities from March 18 to 31! Gather the entire family for unforgettable moments and catch SM’s Easter mascots, the Easter Bunny Bunch, spreading joy and cheer with an abundance of goodies. Brace yourselves for an extraordinary family bonding experience that promises to transport you to a world beyond imagination!

From March 23 to 27 and March 30 to 31, invite your friends and family to participate in the virtual Easter Egg Hunt at SM! Take a trip to your favorite SM mall to hunt and hatch all the virtual Easter eggs – the more, the better. Because the top 30 egg-celent hunters with the most coins will win up to Php 10,000 worth of SM GCs! Easter Egg Hunters may register at https://gosm.link/EGGcitingEasterHuntAtSM.

You can also dive into a world of creativity with Easter-themed activities for the little ones. From bunny crafting to egg painting, there’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures at the Easter Artventure to explore happening on March 30 to 31.

On the 31st, join the rest of the SM fam for a special Easter Mass as we all celebrate the true meaning of Easter. Gather the family for a heartwarming service at your favorite SM mall.

But what’s Easter without a costume party? Unleash your creativity and participate in the annual Easter Costume Contest on March 31. Whether you’re going for cute or fierce, there are magical surprises in store for the whole family. Check out the SM Supermalls Facebook page for registration details.

And from April 1 to May 31, summer at SM officially begins with a variety of family fun activities designed to create lasting memories. Choose from exciting activities such as giant board games, summer fashion shows, fitness camps, workshops, and even a pet fair for our furry friends!

Summer makes the perfect reason to chill out with friends

But summer isn’t just about family time – it’s also about chilling with your friends and making memories that will last a lifetime. At SM Supermalls, you can do just that with activities like Huetopia, a large summer art installation with integrated experience zones and fun spaces in vivid, bold colors.

And mark your calendars for the Summer Block Party – a three-day summer festival packed with live music, art workshops, food bazaars, and interactive games happening in select SM malls. It’s the ultimate hangout spot for Gen Z to unwind and make memories with friends.

Enjoy the hottest deals and treats for everyone!

Of course, no summer hangout would be complete without some killer deals and treats. Dive into a Summer Splash and enjoy scorching summer specials and cool deals available via SM Malls Online. Whether you’re shopping for fashion essentials or treating yourself to a refreshing beverage, we’ve got you covered.

Beat the heat with our coolest celebration yet! Indulge in a variety of cold delights. From April to May, Cooler Fest will indulge you with frosty beverages to icy treats, and make your every visit a refreshing adventure.

And if you are up for more shopping deals, you can explore the Summer Market’s vibrant stalls overflowing with fresh fruits, chilled beverages, and delectable summer treats this April. It’s the perfect place to stock up on your favorite summertime snacks.

So what are you waiting for? Head to SM Supermalls this summer and make it one for the books! Come and experience the ultimate summer hangout at SM, where the fun never ends and memories are made to last a lifetime.

To know more about SM Supermalls Easter and Summer activities, visit www.supermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.