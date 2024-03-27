Still reeling from heat, PHL now bracing for La Niña, typhoons

THE government is now bracing for typhoons, which are expected to “swiftly” hit the country later this year due to the effects of La Niña, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

At a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, Analiza Solis, DOST Officer-in-charge of Climatology and Agrometeorology of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), warned that warm waters brought about by La Niña will cause typhoons to develop closer to the country.

“Therefore, our preparation [time] will be shortened since chances of the typhoons developing in our territory during La Niña will be higher,” Solis said.

Modified plan

To minimize the effect of the typhoons, DOST Secretary Renato R. Solidum Jr. said the government approved the Modified National Disaster Response Plan.

“The issue now is, people should really make sure that they are always ready so it is important for the LGU [local government units]level and individual and family-level preparedness during these times,” Solidum said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also ordered the activation of the El Niño Oscillation Online Platform (ENOP), which serves as a centralized repository of data for understanding, monitoring and addressing the impacts of El Niño and La Niña.

The website, which may be accessed at https://enop@ndrrmc.gov.ph, contains forecasts and the actual El Niño events, the affected areas as well as videos and also information materials on conservation strategies for both water and electricity.

Fewer typhoons

Solis said only 13 to 16 typhoons are expected to hit the country this year, lower than the average number of 19 to 20 annual typhoons that enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility due to the ongoing El Niño.

Solidum explained that even with the projected 62-percent chance of the ongoing El Niño transitioning to La Niña by June, the country is still expected to suffer from below normal rainfall conditions until the third quarter of the year.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon which results in lower rainfall in the Philippines, while La Niña brings higher rainfall to the country.

“We need to emphasize that historically, pre-developing La Niña is characterized by below-normal rainfall. Therefore, the possibility of a slight delay of the onset of the rainy season is likely and its effect will combine with the effects of the ongoing El Niño,” he said.

Escalating effects

As of March 24, DOST reported 37 provinces experiencing drought conditions; 17 experiencing dry spell; and 13, dry conditions.

The impact of El Niño is expected to escalate next month, putting 48 provinces under drought status and 24 others with dry spell next month.

By May, 54 provinces will be drought-affected and 10 others will have a dry spell.

“Based on the report of the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources], the month of May will be critical since [water] level of dams will be low based on operating level,” Solidum said.

The DOST chief said the government is considering constructing deep wells in the east concession areas, parts of Metro Manila and Rizal to help augment water supplies in Luzon.

DOST defines drought conditions as the state where an area has below-normal rain conditions for five consecutive months or way below rainfall conditions for three consecutive months.

Meanwhile, there is a dry spell when areas have below-normal rainfall conditions for three consecutive months or way-below-normal rainfall conditions for two consecutive months; while dry conditions mean the areas have had two consecutive months of below- normal rainfall conditions.

Image credits: Philippine Coast Guard via AP





