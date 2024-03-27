PLDT creates data center subsidiary

PLDT Inc. said on Tuesday it has established a dedicated data center operations company called Vitro Inc., a move that aims to “cement its leadership position” in the industry.

The establishment of Vitro Inc. allows the PLDT Group to leverage the growing demand for data centers in the Philippines, which is being primed to serve the needs of hyperscalers.

The Philippine data center market, currently valued at $219 million, is set to undergo exponential growth, with projections indicating a steady compound annual growth rate of 36 percent through 2028, according to the Structure Research 2023 DCI Report Series Market: Philippines.

This surge is fueled by the escalating demands of hyperscalers, requiring up to 36KW per rack, with projections soaring to 50KW by 2027, as highlighted in the JLL Data Centers December 2024 Global Outlook study.

Further intensifying the power demand is the widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is anticipated to necessitate 80-100KW per rack.

“The surge of AI necessitates a rethink in the way we design and build our facilities and an even deeper focus on how we innovate. The creation of Vitro Inc. allows us to be more agile as we adapt to the evolving needs of the digital market and build more world-class facilities that will advance the Philippines’ digitalization,” Victor S. Genuino, president and CEO of ePLDT and Vitro Inc., said.

Vitro Inc. is set to open its largest data center facility in July.

Situated in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, this groundbreaking facility is set to be the country’s first true hyperscale data center, boasting a purpose-built design with a capacity of 50 megawatts. The facility will be ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3-Certified and Rated 4-Ready, equipped with at least three fiber routes to ensure network diversity, resilience, and carrier-neutrality.

“Our aggressive capacity build positions Vitro as a key player with the largest local data center footprint readily available to serve the stringent needs of the rapidly growing hyperscale and AI market,” said Gary F. Ignacio, Chief Commercial Officer of Vitro Inc.

Upon the full activation of Vitro Sta. Rosa, Vitro Inc. will double its ultimate facility capacity to 99.5 MW, “cementing its Philippine market leadership and the country’s position to be the next data center hub in Asia Pacific.”