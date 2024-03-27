`

Today’s front page, Thursday, March 27, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 27 at 6.41.08 am

New Jersey resident claims $1.12 billion MegaMillions jackpot, ending 30-draw winless streak

lottery jackpot
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It’s the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more.
  • sm easter 728x90 032224
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • sm women's month wednesday sale 728x90
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

DES MOINES, Iowa—Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according the Mega Millions website.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It’s tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in US lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

The next big US lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year’s Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. AP

Image credits: AP/Scott McFetridge



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more