New Delhi invites Marcos to visit India in July–PCO

Malacañang on Wednesday confirmed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has been invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to India.

Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil made the announcement when asked if Marcos is already scheduled for a state visit to India.

This after India External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Marcos during their meeting last Tuesday in Malacañang that Prime Minister Modi looks forward to welcoming the Philippine chief executive in India.

Jaishankar urged Marcos to schedule the trip during the 75th anniversary of the Philippines-India diplomatic relations in July.

India is currently eyeing to strengthen its ties with members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Philippines.

If the President accepts the invitation from India, it will be included in the long list of countries visited by the President this year, which now includes Brunei, Vietnam, Australia, Germany and Czech Republic.

The President is scheduled for his four visits to the United States in April to attend the Philippines-US-Japan trilateral meeting in Washington D.C.

Manila and New Delhi are negotiating a bilateral preferential trade agreement and are planning to upgrade the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement.

Philippine exports to India have reached $1 billion for the first time. Indian exports to the Philippines have reached $2 billion.

“While this is undoubtedly a good progress, current data indicates that we still have over half a billion dollars of unrealized export potential to India,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

“India, as the 5th largest economy, currently growing at about 7 percent annually, is preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines,” Jaishankar said.