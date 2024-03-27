More Pinoys traveling abroad for the Lenten break

Many Filipinos are flying abroad for the Holy Week break because it’s less expensive, according to a leading organization of tour operators.

Arjun Shroff, president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association (Philtoa) told the BusinessMirror, “There are more bookings for travels abroad rather than domestic destinations. In some Asean countries, a complete package costs just P18,000 to P20,000 per person, inclusive of air tickets, hotel for three days/two nights, inclusive of meals.”

Asean, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, includes Brunei, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore. Thailand, and Vietnam, aside from the Philippines.

Aside from Asean, Filipinos are also traveling to South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau this Holy Week, he said. A number of clients are going for long-haul trips as well, for instance to Europe including Eastern Europe, Turkey, and the Holy Land. Despite the ongoing Israel war on Gaza, he noted there are still Filipinos traveling to the Holy Land. “Regardless [of the war], tourists are still going there; they are diverted to Tel Aviv and are avoiding border arrivals,” said Shroff.

At the start of the outbreak, following the attack of Hamas militants on some Israel kibbutzes, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised tour organizers and Filipino travelers to postpone their trips to the Holy Land due to the volatile situation.

Hot local destinations

Those holidaying in domestic destinations for the Lenten break from March 28 (Maundy Thursday) to 31 (Easter Sunday), they have chosen to head to Cebu, Bohol, Legaspi, Clark, Subic, Baguio, Iloilo, Siquijor, Siargao, Dumaguete, Camiguin and Cagayan de Oro. “They are traveling for leisure, or as families, or for corporate [incentive tours],” said Shroff.

The Manila International Airport Authority has projected some one million passengers traveling through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s four terminals from March 24 (Palm Sunday) to 31. The projected figure is 15 percent higher than last year’s Holy Week period, and 88.5 percent of the 1.13 million passengers in a similar period in pre-pandemic 2019. (See, “Semana Santa travel tips: Book with DOT-accredited hotels, be at Naia early,” in the BusinessMirror, March 25, 2024.)

Meanwhile, many hospitality chains are reporting almost full capacity for the Holy Week, usually considered a peak season for travel in the country.

Staycations are up

Nonito Antonio Cuizon, Marketing Director of Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, “We’re offering special Lenten room rates and packages for this season of reflection. With the faith tourism offered in Naga, our Go Hotels Plus and Summit Hotels Naga have registered high occupancies this week. Other destination properties such as Go Hotels Plus Tuguegarao and Go Hotels Puerto Princesa are still showing growth in occupancy as tourists flock for a respite during the long weekend.”

He added, “Our city hotels nationwide are still open to accommodate those who would want to celebrate without the hassle of travel. Our Summit Hotels in Greenhills, Cebu, Naga and Tagaytay, and Grand Summit Hotel in General Santos City have Easter celebrations guests can enjoy.”

For his part, Discovery World Corp. president Jose Parreño Jr. said, “Yes, the resorts are full: Boracay, Coron, Samal, and Manami [Sipalay, Negros Occidental].” He noted their city hotels such as Discovery Suites Manila and Discovery Primea are running high in terms of bookings as well this Holy Week, but Parreño said those making last-minute vacation plans “can still try to book because it’s a four-day holiday.”

Seda Hotels of the Ayala Group said, “We are pleased with the consistent patronage of both foreign and local tourists in our hotels and resorts. Our hottest properties in the group for this holiday break are Seda Resort Lio [in El Nido], as well as popular staycation hotels like Seda Manila Bay and Seda Nuvali.”