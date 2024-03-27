Manila Water assures 24/7 water throughout the Holy Week

TO help address customers’ needs this Holy Week, Manila Water has put in place key projects and mitigating measures to ensure 24/7 water service to its 7.6 million customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and parts of Rizal.

Anticipating the rise in water demand, the East Zone Concessionaire ramped up its system checks in its water supply augmentation projects prior to the announcement of summer by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last week. These auxiliary water sources help ease our dependency on Angat Dam, which provides more than 90 percent of our water needs.

In Rizal, the Cardona Treatment Plant has the capacity to treat up to 110 million liters of water per day (MLD) from the Laguna Lake and is already serving several towns in Rizal. East Bay Phase 1 Treatment Plant is the company’s 50 MLD-capacity treatment plant, which also harvests water from Laguna Lake. In Antipolo City, the Calawis Water Treatment Plant, which draws water from the Tayabasan River, has the capacity to produce 80 MLD.

The water company has also set up alternative water sources in its concession area. The Marikina Portable Treatment Plant, at the Marikina River, can supply an additional 20 MLD when the need arises. Deep wells in its concession area are also on standby to produce up to 110 MLD. It also improved its backwash recovery system in its East La Mesa Treatment Plant and Balara Treatment Plants from 30 MLD to 40 MLD.

In the months leading to summer, the company’s intensified leak detection and quick response also resulted in a low non-revenue water (NRW) average of 13.58 percent as of December 2023. Manila Water’s NRW remains one of the lowest in Asia. NRW is defined as water that is lost due to leaks and illegal connections.

Manila Water is also reminding its customers to check for leaks in their households and turn off their main valves or water meters for prolonged out-of-town vacations.