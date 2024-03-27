MacroAsia names nominees to board of directors

Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Diwa C. Guinigundo has been selected by MacroAsia Corp. to become its independent director for the year.

Guinigundo, along with former SGV and Co. senior partner Ramon Dizon, were nominated by the company’s corporate governance committee, to become its independent directors, which will be ratified by shareholders during its annual meeting on May 9.

Guinigundo and Dizon, will take on the position of Ben C. Tiu, who resigned from his post effective February 28, and Marixi R. Prieto.

The other nominees are Lucio C. Tan, Carmen K. Tan, Lucio C. Tan III, Eduardo Luis T. Luy, Vivienne K. Tan, Michael G. Tan, Kyle Elis C. Tan and Johnip G. Cua.

The company is engaged in aviation-support businesses at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), Manila Domestic Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Davao International Airport and the General Aviation Areas.

The group provides aircraft maintenance, repairs and overhaul services, in-flight catering services, airport ground handling services, charter flight services and operates a special economic zone at the Naia.