Kuwait has amnesty for overstaying OFW

OVERSTAYING overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Kuwait may now avail themselves of an amnesty program to regularize the status to undergo repatriation, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In its Advisory No. 1, DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) said the Kuwaiti government has initiated an amnesty period, from March 17 to June 17, 2024, for overstaying migrant workers.

Under the amnesty program, overstaying foreigners may leave Kuwait without having to pay immigration fines. However, those with travel bans and pending criminal complaints or cases can depart only after these are resolved.

Overstaying foreigners (including their family members) who wish to continue their residency in Kuwait may adjust their immigration status provided they pay for overstaying fines and comply with other requirements.

Those who depart Kuwait during the amnesty period may return after complying with entry requirements.

The DMW said it will help OFWs, who would like to avail themselves of the amnesty program as well as return home.

It said Kuwait-based OFWs can call Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Kuwait’s Hotlines at 6040-3858, 6558-5355, or 9403-9063, or send an email to mwo_kuwait@dmw.gov.ph. to get assistance.

As of March 24, 2024, about 500 OFWs have already sought advice from the MWO-Kuwait regarding the amnesty program.

“The office is also preparing to facilitate the repatriation to the Philippines of those who choose to return home,” DMW said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

After the three-month grace period, those who refuse to depart from Kuwait will be subject to arrest and permanent deportation.

