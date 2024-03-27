India backs PHL’s national sovereignty moves in WPS

INDIA expressed support for the Philippines in “upholding its national sovereignty,” days after China water-bombed for an hour a Philippine supply vessel carrying supplies to Filipino troops to the West Philippine Sea.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, who was in Manila Tuesday for an official visit, said all countries must adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (Unclos).

China and the Philippines are signatories of Unclos. But China disregards the 2016 ruling of an international arbitration court, a Unclos dispute-mechanism route filed by the Philippines. The Arbitration Tribunal ruled, among others, that Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation and therefore, forms part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

“One, we regard Unclos 1982 as very important. We regard it as the Constitution of the Seas.

“Two, we believe that all parties must adhere to it. As I said in its entirety, both in letter and spirit.

“And three, we firmly support the Philippines and the upholding of its national sovereignty.

“So I think our position is very, very clear,” Jaishankar told reporters in Manila.

The Indian foreign minister was in Manila as part of his three-country Southeast Asian swing to boost bilateral and regional ties. He also came from Malaysia and Singapore.

However, Jaishankar fell short of condemning China, unlike other countries like QUAD members United States, Japan and Australia which did so a day after Philippine Coast Guard vessels harassed a rotation and resupply mission (RORE) mission to Ayungin Shoal last Sunday.

The Indian top diplomat met his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

“The Philippines and India are staunch advocates of safety at sea, freedom of navigation and adherence to international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea [or Unclos] and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea. This was evident during my visit in New Delhi in June last year and it was evident during our discussions today especially on recent actions of China in the West Philippines Sea,” Manalo said during their joint press conference.

‘Accelerate’ maritime, defense cooperation

Manalo and Jaishankar agreed to “accelerate” the maritime cooperation between both countries.

Maritime cooperation includes collaboration on maritime domain awareness, shipping and seafaring, search and rescue, law enforcement and environmental protection.

“With regard to our defense and security cooperation, we see the defense industries of India continuing to play an important role in the AFP Modernization Program,” Manalo said.

India is also willing to support the Self-Reliant Defense Posture of the Philippines through education, training and research and development.

India has started building its domestic industrial ecosystem as it targets to become self-reliant in the defense sector.

Manalo, meanwhile, thanked Jaishankar for the rescue of Filipino seafarers of MV True Confidence last month.

An Indian Navy ship responded to the distress call of the bulk carrier after it was hit by a Houthi drone. They rescued 13 Filipino seafarers who were immediately flown back home.

Since both countries are suppliers of seafarers worldwide, Manalo said he and Jaishankar also “explored possible cooperation to ensure the safety of Indian and Filipino seafarers such as those working on board merchant vessels plying the Red Sea.”

Both foreign ministers have committed to sustain the positive momentum of bilateral partnership, which Manalo said has reached “unprecedented levels in its scope and depth in recent years.”

Other areas of cooperation

Aside from maritime, defense and seafarers, other “quick impact projects” that both countries are looking at include agriculture, food security, affordable healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism.

Manalo told Jaishankar that the Philippines will soon launch its e-visa program for Indian travelers.

“We have also taken note of India’s significant successes in science and technology, space and financial technology, particularly on financial inclusivity. We are keen to begin closer cooperation in this regard,” Manalo said.

More PHL exports to India

The Philippines and India are negotiating a bilateral preferential trade agreement and planning to upgrade the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement.

Philippine exports to India have reached US$1 billion for the first time. Indian exports to the Philippines have reached US$2 billion.

“While this is undoubtedly a good progress, current data indicates that we still have over half a billion dollars of unrealized export potential to India,” Manalo said.

“India, as the 5th largest economy, currently growing at about 7 percent annually, is preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines,” Jaishankar said.

Image credits: Dr. S. Jaishankar’s X Account





