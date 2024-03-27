Govt indicts alleged NPA members for financing terrorism

The Department of Justice has recommended the filing of financing terrorism charges against two alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

In a statement, the DOJ identified the accused as Leonor Taguinod Dumlao and Valentin Cruz Tolentino, who are believed to be members of the National Finance Commission (NFC) of the CPP-NPA.

As members of the CPP-NPA-NFC, the DOJ said the two had direct involvement in demanding money from construction firms, telecommunication companies, bus companies, mining companies and businessmen in guised as “revolutionary taxes.”

They will be charged with violation of Section 8 of Republic Act (RA) 10168, known as “The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012” (TFPSA) before the Regional Trial Court of Batangas City.

“We will never let even an inch of terrorism’s tyranny sow fear among our citizens, much more let the cowards behind this menace run free. This is a time when we Filipinos should fortify our resolve and show our resilience in fighting this evil,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“If proven guilty, we will not let them go unpunished,” Remulla added.

Prior to the filing of the complaint, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) received reports stating that the two accused possessed firearms and ammunition with no definite source of income or apparent purpose.

Authorities conducted background checks and collaborated with intelligence counterparts from the National Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ask the court’s issuance of search warrants against the two individuals.

Consequently, authorities discovered firearms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), IED components, and a significant sum of money in various denominations.