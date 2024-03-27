Filinvest turns over first ready-built factory to EV battery manufacturer

THE Filinvest Innovation Park in Filinvest New Clark City in Tarlac has turned over a ready-built factory to StB GIGA, the newly established Philippine entity of StBattalion Pte. Ltd.

The company said the handover signifies the commencement of StB GIGA’s move-in process, paving the way for their lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturing facility within the industrial park.

“We are very pleased to welcome StB GIGA to Filinvest Innovation Park. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to attracting leading sustainable businesses but also generates substantial employment opportunities for the region, contributing to the overall economic growth of the Philippines,” said Francis Ceballos, FLI’s senior vice president and industrial business unit head.

Dennis Chan Ibarra, CEO of StB GIGA, said his company is “dedicated to pioneering a new era of sustainable development.”

“We are grateful for the support and collaboration extended by Filinvest Innovation Park and its partners. With the official handover of the RBF unit, we are one step closer to realizing our vision of establishing a world-class LFP battery manufacturing facility in the Philippines. This facility will not only cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles but also contribute to a greener, digital and more sustainable future for the nation,” Ibarra said.

The parent company of StB GIGA, StBattalion, is jointly owned by the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund, which is managed by StB Capital Partners.

StB Capital Partners is a leading Australian investment manager that incubates and invests in companies with disruptive solutions in the energy and e-mobility sectors. As an operator-led firm, with a long history in energy generation and distribution and advanced mobility technologies, the group leverages its breadth of experience, both technical and commercial, in fast-growing markets to create value and generate meaningful, sustainable returns.

The said ready-built factory unit handed over to StB GIGA encompasses 5,000 square meters of modern industrial space, designed for seamless integration and immediate operational use by businesses. These facilities, coupled with Filinvest New Clark City’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure, create an ideal environment for StB GIGA to establish a thriving electric vehicle battery production hub.

Developed on 120 hectares within the 288-hectare Filinvest New Clark City, FIP-NCC has a strategic location as it is 30 minutes away from Clark International Airport and 45 minutes away from the Subic Bay International Seaport, making it a key progress catalyst north of Metro Manila.

The company’s ready-built factory compound will feature 10 units to be built on a 40,000-square-meter lot. Each of the 2,500-square-meter units is designed for logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing locators. Each unit is equipped with a two-bay loading dock with dock levelers, roll-up doors, an 8-meter ceiling clearance, a floor load capacity of three tons per square meter, and a fire suppression system.