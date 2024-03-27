Exporters urged to engage through China’s trade fair

THE Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers Of Commerce & Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) is urging exporters to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the import and export fair in Guangzhou city, the largest and longest in China.

At the 135th Canton Fair Roadshow last Tuesday, FFCCCII President Cecilo K. Pedro said he believes the Canton fair, to be held from April 15 to May 5, offers a huge potential for buyers.

“I will challenge also our exporters [to] take advantage of the Canton fair,” he said.

Pedro, head of the 170-member FFCCCII, also underscored the need to bolster trade ties between the Philippines and China amid and despite the tensions clutching the two nations in relation to the West Philippine Sea.

“These kinds of strengthening of relationships will continue to grow. And I sincerely believe it [stronger relations] can be attained; it can be fostered; it can be pushed; it can be enhanced through the Canton Fair,” the FFCCCII president said.

“We have to trade with each other in spite of the West Philippine Sea [issue]: that is peace. So we have to set aside our problems in the West Philippine Sea and continue to foster a better understanding and hopefully, better trade among two countries, the Philippines and China,” Pedro said.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo agreed with Pedro adding that “trade is a potent force for peace.”

“Politics and economics must be separated amidst geopolitical tensions,” he said.

Rodolfo, who heads the Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group (IPG) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), said that Guangdong Province, location of the city hosting the Canton fair, is the Philippines’s largest trading partner among all provinces in China. According to him, Guangdong Province accounts for almost one-fourth of the total trade between Philippines and China last year.

The Philippine trade official noted, however, that unlike other China-based trade fairs such as the China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) and the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Canton fair has no Philippine pavilion.

“Actually, we are not organizing from the DTI side na pupunta doon sa Canton fair; kaya meron tayong roadshow. For example, yung contribution natin sa CAEXPO tsaka sa CIIE na talagang nagoorganize kasi may pavilion tayo dun. Dito [Canton fair] kasi, walang pavilion,” Rodolfo said.

But the Trade official said Filipino entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the “longest-running” trade fair in China not only to tap into sourcing opportunities “but also to encourage those Chinese companies to go to the Philippines.”

Rodolfo highlighted the importance of “benchmarking,” adding that while this is a trade fair where an entrepreneur can source and buy, “very important also is to benchmark to see what’s the best of the best in the world.”

According to the website of Canton Fair, its 135th edition’s first phase will happen from April 15 to 19. Phase 2 of the onsite exhibition will happen from April 23 to 27 and Phase 3 will happen from May 1 to 5.

The China-based trade fair said for its online exhibition, the online platform service time is six months, which will run from March 16 to September 15,2024.

As to the products that will be featured at the trade fair, these are categorized into three phases.

For phase 1, consumer electronics and information products, household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, general machinery and mechanical basic parts, power machinery and electric power, processing machinery equipment, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, electronic and electrical products, hardware and tools.

For phase 2, general ceramics, household items, kitchenware and tableware, weaving, rattan and iron products, gardening products, home decorations, festival products, gifts and premiums, glass artware, art ceramics, clocks, watches & optical instruments, building and decorative materials, sanitary and bathroom equipment and furniture.

And for the last leg of the trade fair: home textiles, textile raw materials & fabrics, carpets & tapestries, furs, leather, downs & related products, fashion accessories and fittings, men and women’s clothing, underwear, sports and casual wear, food, sports, travel and recreation products, cases and bags, medicines, health products and medical devices, pet products and food, toiletries, personal care products, office supplies, toys, kids’ wear, maternity, baby and children products.

Total trade between Philippines and China in 2023 amounted to almost $40 billion, with Philippine exports to China reaching $10.86 billion while imports from the economic powerhouse amounted to $29.38 billion.