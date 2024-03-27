Elections in 2025 a significant milestone in BARMM–Hataman

A senior lawmaker said on Wednesday that the 2025 elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will represent the success of democracy and the benefits of peace in the region.

“The upcoming elections next year embody the essence of peace and democracy we fought for in Bangsamoro, as citizens now have the freedom to choose their leaders in the region,” said House Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman on the 10th Anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) that paved the way for the establishment of the BARMM.

The true test of peace in BARMM, Hataman stressed, is the exercise of the people’s democratic right to choose their own leaders.

“Let us work together for genuine peace in the Bangsamoro, which will be realized if democracy is vibrant and the freedom of the people to choose their leaders becomes a reality,” Hataman, former governor of the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said in his message for the 10th anniversary of the CAB.

For the past five years, the leaders of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) that make up the Bangsamoro Parliament have all been appointed by the President. An election was supposed to be conducted in 2022, but Congress extended the life of the BTA for another three years.

Hataman said that since the signing of the CAB on March 27, 2014, he has been reminded of the significant strides BARMM has made in the pursuit of lasting peace and development in Mindanao.

“This milestone in the peace process marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that has brought hope and optimism to the people of Bangsamoro,” he said.

“As a former governor of ARMM, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand how the peace process evolved and flourished under the Aquino administration, culminating in its finalization during the Duterte administration,” he added.

Hataman said the establishment of BARMM is a testament to the unwavering commitment of both the government and the MILF to find a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict in the region.

“Peace is integral to the progress and development of BARMM, and the CAB has provided the framework upon which we can build a more inclusive and prosperous society for all,” Hataman said.

“It is crucial that we continue to uphold the principles and provisions outlined in the agreement, ensuring that the gains we have achieved are sustained and further strengthened in the years to come,” he added.

He then thanked the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity for its efforts in facilitating the peace process and ensuring the successful implementation of the CAB.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a brighter future for the Bangsamoro people. Let us continue to work together, hand in hand, towards the realization of our shared vision of peace, prosperity, and unity in the region.”