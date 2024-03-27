EASILY, deliciously get your snack game on

FOR many Filipinos who love to eat, three meals a day simply aren’t enough—we happily have snacks for midmorning and a merienda in the afternoon. This is because having a light but delicious snack is perfect to get us through the hours while waiting for the next full meal.

Thankfully, Kenny Rogers Roasters—a brand known for its exciting and deliciously healthy innovations—continues to excite and satisfy the Filipino palate with the introduction of its New Awesome Snacks, a fun snacking experience customers will surely love.

Now vailable in all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide, customers can choose from various deliciously healthy snack selections. There’s the Mac and Cheese Burger (P260), a fusion of their mac and cheese layered with grilled beef patty, mayo, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched between slightly roasted buns. For those who are always on-the-go, the Nacho Wrap (P235) is perfection. It’s made up of freshly prepared tomatoes, onion, lettuce, and chicken with a spread of yogurt and salsa and a layer of colorful nacho chips wrapped in a flour tortilla. It’s the ideal choice for a delicious and convenient on-the-go snack.

Another snack offering is the Wrap and Roll Steak (P260) made of grilled steak slices, romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms mixed with sweet honey mustard dressing and wrapped in a soft tortilla. This snack comes with chips and a drink. Another Awesome Snack is the Truffle Pasta—al dente pasta shells with creamy truffle sauce and served with two pieces of toasted garlic bread.

Finally, completing the lineup are the Stuffed Baked Rolls (P180). These rolls come in three awesome flavors: Spam, Bacon, and Cheese Stuffed Baked Roll; Hawaiian Stuffed Baked Roll; and Spinach Cheese Stuffed Baked Roll. The Spam, Bacon, and CheeseStuffed Baked Roll features a soft dough generously packed with savory spam luncheon meat, bacon slices, and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. The Hawaiian Stuffed Baked Roll consists of a combination of ham, juicy pineapples, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, all nestled within a tender roll. Lastly, the Spinach Cheese Stuffed Baked Roll offers a creamy and savory filling comprised of spinach, mozzarella, cheddar, and cream cheeses, creating a truly irresistible snack.

The new snack selections of Kenny Rogers Roasters are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph.