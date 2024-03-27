DTI Mimaropa unleashes the power of Pinay entrepreneurs in digital space

AROUND 20 women-led enterprises from Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan came together in Makati City, for a one-day TikTok Content Creation Workshop organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Mimaropa and Dentsu Creative Philippines, a global creative digital agency.

The lineup of speakers for the event featured an all-women panel, including internationally acclaimed experts from the advertising industry, social media personalities such as Mayora Frances from Home Buddies, and one of the co-owners of the successful local shoe brand Renegade Folk, Bea Sambalido.

The activity was held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in line with the celebration of the National Women’s Month.

As one of the regional leaders of digitalization initiatives in the country, the DTI MIMAROPA seeks to foster the creativity and innovation of the Pinay entrepreneurs through e-commerce platforms, thereby elevating their growth and entrepreneurial mindset.

The activity also aimed to onboard the women entrepreneurs (WEs) on the grown social commerce platform TikTok Shop, increase the reach and availability of their enterprises/brands, help increase their sales, link the WEs with creative industry players through creative collaboration, introduce innovative channels for marketing and sales, and help the WEs build and connect with their community.