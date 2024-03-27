Critical CAAP facility ready for Holy Week–Bautista

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime J. Bautista on Tuesday inspected the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) compound in Pasay City near Naia Terminals as part of the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024.

Bautista said he wanted to be sure of the readiness of the facility and determine what contingencies are in place to prevent flight disruptions. Transportation authorities apparently want to present the public with an ironclad guarantee there will be no repeat of the January 1, 2023 Naia fiasco where part of the problem was traced to the CNS/ATM.

During the inspection with CAAP Director General António Tamayo, officials received an assurance that all systems within the CNS/ATM were operational, aligning with the implementation of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024, which commenced on March 24 and will last until March 31.

Moreover, the Transportation chief has also assured the public that sufficient contingencies are in place to mitigate any potential flight disruptions amid the surge of passengers during Holy Week.

Bautista gave a positive assessment during his inspection of CAAP CNS/ATM: “We have to ensure that all equipment is operational, all personnel are present, and can attend to any issues we may face during Holy Week. With that, we see that CAAP is ready, and we thank you for preparing for this Lenten season.”

The CNS/ATM, enabling aircraft to transmit accurate locations for safe takeoffs, landings, and air traffic control, operates with personnel in three shifts for continuous 24/7 operations. CAAP Director General Tamayo has enforced a “no-leave” policy directive for essential operational staff to uphold Secretary Bautista’s mandate of providing safe, accessible and affordable public transportation for Filipinos.

Bautista also inspected Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 1 as he was briefed by Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) Senior Assistant General Manager (SAGM) Ma. Lourdes Reyes.

Last Monday, the Secretary visited Naia Terminal 3 and concluded that everything was in order.