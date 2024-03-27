Court convicts woman in forgery case to secure loan

THE Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Alfonso-General Aguinaldo, Cavite, has convicted Angelina Vidallon Romasanta for violating the Revised Penal Code in relation to a fictitious loan with the closed Community Bank (Rural Bank of Alfonso Inc.).

The criminal case arose from the investigation on Community Bank conducted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). According to the central bank, it discovered that Romasanta forged the handwriting and signature of her deceased mother, Magdalena P. Vidallon, to fraudulently obtain a loan from the rural bank.

Romasanta was found guilty for falsification of commercial document and was sentenced to imprisonment for a minimum period of six months to a maximum of four years and two months; and to pay a fine with subsidiary imprisonment in case of insolvency.

Meanwhile, the criminal case for violation of the General Banking Law previously filed by the BSP against Romasanta in relation to the same fictitious loan is still pending before the Regional Trial Court of Tagaytay City.

The BSP continues to promote compliance with existing laws and financial stability through good governance among depositors and borrowers to ensure the soundness of the financial system, the central bank said.