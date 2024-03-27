Comelec: Safeguards against foreign interference in 2025 polls are in place

THE Commission on Elections on Wednesday said measures are already in place to protect its Automated Election System (AES) against “foreign interference” in the 2025 polls.

Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia made the assurance after the National Security Council (NSC) called on the poll body to prepare against possible overseas cyber attacks, which can affect the outcome of the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

“That is what we are doing. The reason why the preparation [for the 2025 NLE] is early. Procurement is timely. This ensures that the system is tested and all security measures are put in place,” the poll chief told reporters in a statement.

He noted they already included safeguards in the service contract for the hardware, software and transmission system they will use in the next polls.

This is on top of the readiness of Comelec’s information technology (IT) personnel in combating such attacks, with their past experiences.

In 2016, the Comelec website was hacked, prompting the poll body to strengthen its cyber security.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said among their security features is that their Automated Counting Machines and servers will only be connected to the telecommunications firms after the Close Voting and Printing of the 1st 8 Election Returns, to ensure the “digital results cannot be altered in any way.”

He noted the transmitted results, which will be posted in their election results website, can also be verified using the printed Election Returns.

“Also, the ACM is only enabled to transmit digital election results, and made intentionally to have NO RECEPTION capability further reducing points of vulnerability,” Laudiangco said.

The NSC issued the warning to Comelec after the United States and its allies accused China of hacking into US officials and other key democratic institutions. China denied the said allegations.