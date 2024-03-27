Cavinti MSMEs go digital via government learning program

The Laguna Negosyo Center Cavinti in collaboration with the local government of Cavinti conducted a seminar that aims to equip micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in today’s digital world.

The seminar titled “Go Digital: Essential Digital Marketing Tips for MSMEs feat. Facebook Page and Canva cum Consumer Education for Cavinti MSMEs,” was organized through the SME Roving Academy of the Department of Trade and Industry. It was held last March 19, 2024, at the Municipal Hall of Cavinti, Laguna.

The event focused on two key components: leveraging Facebook Pages for business growth and harnessing the power of Canva for visual storytelling in digital marketing.

Junior Business Counselor Rica Mae Ceria of Negosyo Center Luisiana conducted a comprehensive session on creating and optimizing Facebook Pages for business purposes. Participants learned how to set up a professional-looking page, customize it to reflect their brand identity, and utilize its features effectively to engage with their target audience.

Moreover, participants discovered how to utilize Canva, a user-friendly design platform, to create stunning visuals and graphics for their digital marketing campaigns. For MSMEs with limited resources and design expertise, Ceria said Canva levels the playing field by offering pre-designed templates made for various purposes.

Throughout the seminar, interactive sessions encouraged participants to share their experiences, ask questions, and seek advice from the speaker. Also, participants were able to conduct group activity on promoting their team’s chosen brand by creating a Facebook post with visually appealing photo made from Canva Application and with interesting and informative caption. They were given a 30-minute activity to create their own design showing their chosen product/service.

Following the discussion, Ruzzelle Palentinos of Negosyo Center Cavinti presented the consumer rights and responsibilities to enhance consumer protection and empower individuals to make informed decisions about the products and services they purchase. By understanding their rights, responsibilities, and options, consumers can confidently navigate the marketplace.

A total of 29 participants from the municipality of Cavinti actively attended the seminar. Also present in the event was Vina Lorraine Orolfo, Municipal Administrator of Cavinti, who welcomed the participants and shared how digital marketing plays a vital role to MSMEs in Cavinti.