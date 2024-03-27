`

Thursday, March 27, 2024

Brady bid to buy share of Raiders ‘making progress’ despite no vote from NFL owners

tom brady
Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces, is reported to be buying a 5-10 percent stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL owners didn’t vote on Tuesday on Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, putting into question how long the transaction will take or if it will even occur at all.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, said at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida, that the process is moving forward.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said. “We go through a thorough process. … I think it’s making progress.”

Owners have concerns about Raiders owner Mark Davis offering Brady a discounted price because that would potentially lower the franchise value.

“The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the league meetings in October. “If reasonable value says … that 10% should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Brady’s deal to become Fox’s leading game-day analyst also complicates matters.

Brady, who quarterbacked the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one championship, went through a much more streamlined process to become a WNBA part owner.

WNBA owners approved his bid to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 2. That occurred just a little more than six months after applying for the purchase of the two-time defending champions, who like the Raiders are owned by Davis.

Brady began the process last May to acquire a stake in the Raiders.

Image credits: AP



