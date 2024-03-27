BOC seizes shabu disguised as whey protein in Pasay City

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Wednesday that it seized about P20 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as shabu, disguised as whey protein.

In a statement, the BOC said the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-Naia) seized the 3,028 grams or 3 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P20.59 million at the Center Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

The bureau said the illegal drug was labeled as whey protein, a nutrition supplement for building muscle mass, and was found inside transparent plastic vacuum pouches and self-sealing white pouches.

The shipment was physically examined by BOC-NAIA on Monday, March 25, and was surrendered to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), it added.

BOC said the claimant of the illegal drug shipment, Mohammad Bagatao, also known as Joseph Acogido, was promptly arrested.

A corresponding criminal case will be filed against Bagatao for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He will also face charges in violation of Section 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) and Section 1400 (Misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“The seizure is part of an ongoing operation to further fortify the country’s borders against the entry of illegal drugs,” said NAIA District Collector Yasmin O. Mapa.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said that the Bureau will not tolerate such tactics, and ordered a nationwide intensified vigilance against substances disguised as health supplements.

Just this month, the BOC intercepted dried marijuana or kush originally declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes sent from Thailand.

The different boxes of dried marijuana that arrived in the Philippines cost an estimated P396 million and weighed more than 340 kilos.

Last month, the BOC reported that it raked in a total of P70.601 billion, higher than its P66.207 billion target for February and generated a surplus of 6.64 percent or P4.393 billion.