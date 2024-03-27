BJMP drive for continuing education to reduce recidivism gets solon’s nod

BICOL Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan has commended the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for facilitating the continuing education of over 19,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in its detention facilities across the country.

Yamsuan highlighted the holistic approach adopted by BJMP in ensuring the welfare of PDLs by equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge essential for their successful reintegration into society.

He emphasized the potential of such initiatives in curbing the recidivism rate among PDLs incarcerated in overcrowded municipal, city, and district jails.

Citing data from the 2023 accomplishment report of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Yamsuan said a total of 19,299 PDLs were able to continue their education while in detention in BJMP facilities through the Bureau’s partnerships with private learning institutions, nongovernment organizations, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Of this number, 5,927 PDLs were enrolled at the elementary level, another 9,549 in junior high school, and 3,407 in senior high school. The enrollees were for the school year 2022-2023.

“The BJMP’s initiatives to improve the well-being of detainees through its continuing education programs are a key factor in reducing the reoffending or recidivism rate among PDLs. This, in turn, will aid in the ongoing efforts to decongest overcrowded jails and unlock doors of oopportunity for PDLs to become productive members of society,” said Yamsuan, a former DILG assistant secretary.

“All PDLs deserve a second chance. Under the leadership of BJMP Director Ruel Rivera, we are confident that more PDLs under the agency’s care will be inspired to defy the odds and be motivated to change for the better,” he added.

In the 21 BJMP jails offering the Bureau’s College Behind Bars Program, Yamsuan noted that 416 PDLs were enrolled in college courses for the school year 2022-2023, of which 24 were able to complete their degree programs last year.

Citing the DILG report, Yamsuan said 3,017 of the elementary level enrollees for the school year 2022-2023 were able to graduate.