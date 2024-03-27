A fun-filled Safari Adventure awaits at Hilton Manila’s Easter Safari Carnival

Hilton Manila invites families to elevate their Easter Sunday celebrations with an array of exciting Safari-themed activities for kids and a delectable buffet spread at Kusina Sea Kitchens.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 2024 — Hilton Manila is delighted to announce its upcoming Safari Carnival, an exciting celebration happening on March 31, 2024. Guests are invited to immerse in the fascinating world of the wild at the Grand Ballroom which has been transformed into a safari wonderland from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promising an unforgettable experience for families.

The Safari Carnival at Hilton Manila offers an array of activities that transport guests to an adventure world showcasing magic and animal shows, an inflatable playground, egg and face painting sessions, a special appearance by a charming bunny mascot, and a thrilling Easter Egg Hunt that promises to be a highlight for children of all ages available at PHP 1,500++ per adult, and PHP 1,000++ per child.

For a complete Easter Sunday celebration, guests are invited to celebrate the joys of the season and indulge in the culinary delights of Hilton Manila’s Easter Lunch Buffet at Kusina Sea Kitchens from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Priced at PHP 2,800++ per adult and PHP 1,400++ per child, the buffet presents a delectable selection of Easter-themed treats, including chocolate eggs, carrot cakes, a flowing chocolate fountain, and pass-around hot cross buns. Attendees may avail of a 25% discount when combining the Easter Safari Carnival with the buffet, making it a perfect Easter feast for the whole family.

Join Hilton Manila on March 31, 2024, for a joyous Easter celebration. Discover family-friendly Safari Carnival fun and indulge in a delightful buffet for every member of the family. For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 7239 7788, send an email to MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mnlphhi-hilton-manila/.